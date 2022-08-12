When I was a little girl growing up, there was a lot of living done on our porch swing. The best way to escape the summer heat was to “swing up“ a good cool breeze on the swing.
My first boyfriend came courting me on our swing. I think his name was Jimmy.
Our house was across the street from Sterling‘s grocery store and a variety of ice cream treats. A lot of ice cream was enjoyed “just a swinging” on the swing.
My Daddy Dan and I enjoyed playing games on the swing. We would pick a car color and see who could count the most cars. Danny Dan would sing a song I’m sure my Grammies would not have approved of. It went like this: “Swing me high, swing me low, swing me down to the jailhouse door.” Daddy Dan could make fun out of the simple things. I remember thinking that I was the luckiest girl in the world.
My great grandparents and grandmother were the best parents in the world, even though they were older. They showered me with love and made me feel secure. We were so happy, even with our simple lifestyle. It’s a pity we can’t return to those simple times and just be happy.
