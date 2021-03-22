A $50,000 grant from the E.R. and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation is jump-starting efforts to complete a much-needed expansion at Logan County Good Samaritan.
“The grant is very much appreciated and has allowed work to begin but is only a small portion of the needed funds required for expansion,” said Denise McDonald, Director of the local Good Samaritan.
Funding from the community will be essential to the completion of this project. The goal is to raise an additional $100,000 in the next 3-6 months.
According to McDonald, Logan County Good Samaritan opened to clients in a donated building in February 1997. Five years later in 2002, the current building located on East 4th Street, Russellville, was purchased.
“A long-overdue expansion is currently in the works with the purchase of an adjoining property in early 2020,” McDonald noted. The property has been cleared of trees and debris and a land survey to combine both properties was generously donated by DDI Engineering. The use of donated materials and labor is helping to keep costs down and is sought by the board whenever possible.
Where does Logan County Good Samaritan want to be in 20 years?
“The Board of Directors and office staff spent over a year determining what is needed in a facility that will serve community needs, not just now, but for decades to come,” said McDonald. “The Board set a goal of expanding the facilities with a larger building connecting to the current building. Eventual remodeling of the current building is also planned. The plans were split into phases with the first phase being the most critical, the addition of a large storage and packaging facility for the food programs.”
Monthly food deliveries from Feeding America frequently consist of over 25,000 pounds. Limited space at the current building has necessitated the rental of a building on the other side of Russellville for the temporary storage of the food. Due to the growth in the food programs over the last several years, it has become critical to expand the building as soon as possible.
In 2020, Logan County Good Samaritan distributed over 320,000 pounds of food to clients in need and also distributed 100,550 pounds of produce through the Farm to Food Bank program benefitting anyone in the community.
“The current storage facilities are extremely inadequate for the amount of food being distributed. The amount of manpower required to move tons of food across town, unloaded by hand, and then reloaded by hand to transport smaller loads of food back as space allows is challenging,” added McDonald. “This takes a quite toll on our volunteers who are mostly retirees. Currently, when loads of fresh produce are received, food in the cool storage room has to be moved into the packaging room to provide storage for produce until distributed. This takes up all available space in the packaging room so the food has to be moved back as quickly as possible. Due to space constraints, the refrigerators and freezers are scattered across the building instead of one central location, which is inconvenient and inefficient.”
McDonald says the much-needed addition will provide a storage room for the pallets of food, an area for shelved food, an area for packaged bags, and room for the long tables used in the packaging of food. It will also provide a dedicated area large enough for the many freezers and refrigerators in use.
“Through years of proven service to the community, proper record keeping, and dedicated volunteers, our partnership with Feeding America continues to grow with the additions of the Retail Reclamation (donations from Wal-Mart and Ruler Foods) and the Farm to Food Bank programs,” McDonald said. “These programs are even more critical during the pandemic as so many are struggling now more than ever. Several additional “Mobile Pantry” distributions were held during 2020 in conjunction with Feeding America to benefit anyone living in Logan County without regard to any other qualifications.”
McDonald adds the primary focus of Logan County Good Samaritan has always been to provide assistance of food and utilities in times of crisis. This past year has not been an exception to this, she says.
“While the way we provide these services has changed and may look different, our commitment to providing these critical services continues. Ninety% of the population being served by Logan County Good Samaritan are living below 130% of the poverty level. Almost 65% of our clients are seniors, legally disabled, or children, all of whom have very few options for improving their financial situations. Over the last past 24 years, Logan County Good Samaritan staff have developed procedures to allow fast, efficient services to those in need. The types of services offered have increased and/or changed as community needs and solutions were identified,” McDonald said.
A GoFundMe Charity page and a Facebook Fundraiser have both been started to make it very easy to donate. Every dollar counts no matter how big or small. Donations may also be mailed to PO Box 1602, Russellville KY 42276, or dropped in the new drop slot beside the front door of the office. Please write Building Fund on all donations for this project. All donations and prayers are greatly appreciated, said McDonald.
