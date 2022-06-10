Barry W. Goley, 53, of Bowling Green, was arrested Friday, June 3, 2022, and charged with Unlawful Transaction w/Minor, 1st degree — Illegal Sex Act, under 16 years of age; Incest — Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or under 18 years of age; Sodomy, 3rd degree, and Sexual Abuse, 1st degree.
Dr. Goley, a former employee of the Logan County School System, resigned his position at the superintendent’s office this week where he had been serving as Director of Special Education for the system remotely from his home the past school year. Before that, Goley was on a leave of absence for eight months.
Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins released a statement on Mr. Goley’s departure from the system.
“Dr. Barry Goley is not currently employed by Logan County Schools. Dr. Goley was previously on a leave of absence from Nov. 2, 2020, through July 26, 2021. He was assigned to work remotely for the 2021-22 school year.
Goley was released Monday, June 6, 2022, on a $25,000 cash bond.
