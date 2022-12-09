COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
DEC. 9
December to Remember
Concerned Citizens of Logan County have collaborated with Walmart and Ski-Daddy’s to bring the annual “December to Remember” event to be held on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall on 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. One parent will be allowed to shop free for each child. Any parent who shops for more than one child must present proof that the child resides in the home. Acceptable ID includes an SS card, food stamp letter, or any government-issued ID. Upon arrival, please remain in your vehicle until instructed to come in and shop.
DEC. 10
Shop for Parents
On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., young people in the community grades 1-12 will be able to shop for free for parents at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. This event is being held by the Concerned Citizens of Logan County in collaboration with Walmart and Ski-Daddy’s.
Quality Christmas Parade
Come celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at the Quality Christmas Parade held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Line up starts at 12 p.m. at the Old Andrews Store, Hwy. 106 East, Quality. Free chili and hot dogs after the parade at the Quality Baptist Church (weather permitting). For more information, contact Reed Forgy at 270-847-6138.
Lewisburg Christmas Parade
Lewisburg will hold its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
Cookies With Santa
South Central Bank is making plans for Santa’s sleigh to make a stop in Russellville. The bank will host a Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10, at its branch in the Logan Plaza, located at 1118 W 9th St., Russellville. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some family holiday memories while enjoying cookies with Santa. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come and meet Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be cookies & other refreshments to enjoy, photographs, door prizes and much more. The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please call 270-946-7128.
DEC. 11
Christmas Musical
Your family is invited to enjoy a special Christmas Musical presentation on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church as the 20 voice Lewisburg Community Choir presents a collection of Christmas songs centered around the popular Christmas song “Mary Did You Know?” This evening’s worship service will bring together choir members from seven area churches, solos from Konnie Smith, Emily Lee, Dennis Mohon, and Rene’ Thompson. Accompanists for the evening will include Ms. Geraldine McReynolds, Shelia Johnson, and flutist, Jenni Osbourne. In addition to a time of congregational music, there will be an opportunity to give to the Lewisburg Community Benevolence Fund to help local people in times of financial need throughout the year. For more information, please call the Director, Larry Vaught, at 270-977-5823.
Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn will hold its Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
Christmas Gospel Singing
There will be a Christmas Gospel Singing at the Auburn Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 11 after the parade.
deGraffenried Chorale Christmas Concert
The deGraffenried Chorale will be having a Christmas Concert “A Velvet Christmas” which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple, North Main St., Russellville. This is a free event.
DEC. 12
Russellville Chapter KSDAR Christmas Luncheon
The Russellville Chapter KSDAR will be having a Christmas luncheon on Monday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. at the O’Bannon House at 515 South Main St., Russellville. The program will be Christmas Carols with Anne Crawford and Friends with Cathy Ackerman as pianist. Shelly Greene and Denise Shoulders are the caterers. Most of you members have already contributed to the Soldiers’ Family Christmas for Fort Campbell, but we have been asked to bring cleaning items such as Lysol, toilet tissues, facial tissues, or anything you use in your home, for the Fisher House at Fort Campbell. These items will be taken when we take the Pennies From Heaven you all have been saving all year along with nickels, dimes, quarters, half dollars, and any size bills you wish to give. This is just another way to help veterans. The deadline for this pennies project is Tuesday, Dec. 27.
DEC. 13
Grief Share
If you are suffering from grief this holiday season, you can attend the free Surviving the Holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville.
Winter Concert
The Logan County High School Choir and band will be performing a Winter Concert at SKyPAC on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. This is a free event for the public.
DEC. 14
Free Senior Boxes
Concerned Citizens of Logan County are hosting Christmas Senior Boxes on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. These boxes will be for people 65 and older. They will include toilet paper, paper towels, dish liquid, washing powder and more. This will be a drive-through event. Proof of age may be asked.
DEC. 15-17
Elf The Musical JR
Logan County High School Presents Elf The Musical JR Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Logan County High School Cafetorium. The cost is $10 (preschool and under are free).
DEC. 15
Panther Band Winter Concert
The Russellville Panther Band will host a Winter Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the deGraffenreid Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m.
DEC. 16
Santa on 7th Street
Santa Claus will be visiting 7th Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at 210 E. 7th St., Russellville. Take pictures with Santa and board the Gingerbread Bookmobile.
DEC. 17
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building on Hwy 431 South in Lewisburg. Distribution is on the third Saturday due to the Christmas holidays.
Christmas Dinner
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. This event will be dine-in or carry-out.
Christmas Farm to Table
Christmas Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village, South Union Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
DEC. 22
Auburn Senior Center Dinner
Auburn’s Senior Center is having a Christmas sit-down dinner on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. at the center. For more information, and to let them know you will be attending call before Dec. 21 at 270-542-8223.
DEC. 23
Santa at Barr SS Heritage House B&B
Santa Claus will be at Barr SS Heritage House B&B, located at the Jesse James Bank on Main Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Must be accompanied by parent or guardian. There is no charge. Tips will be accepted but not required. Bring your children ages newborn-12 to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause. Bring your phones or cameras and get a picture if you like. Each child will get a small surprise and hopefully a wonderful memory to carry with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.