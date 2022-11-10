Each year the DAR awards over $150,000 through more than 26 scholarships to young individuals for their outstanding academic achievements. DAR Scholarships are offered for a wide range of disciplines including history, medical, nursing, music, education, and many more. The various DAR scholarships each have different requirements and procedures which must be followed to apply for the scholarship. Scholarship applications for the 2023 academic year can be submitted online using the submission portal https://dar.academicowrks.com. from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023.
Who is eligible to receive a scholarship offered by the DAR Scholarship or American Indians Committees?
- Applicants must be citizens of the United States and must be able to provide proof of their citizenship in their application.
- Applicants must plan to attend or be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university in the United States.
- Applicants who are United States citizens and currently living abroad may apply for our national scholarships, however, they must plan to attend an accredited college or university in the United States.
- Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and submit the requested information via the online application platform, by the deadline to be considered. No exceptions.
- Applicants wanting to apply for American Indians Committee scholarships must provide proof of tribal membership that is recognized at a state and/or federal level, as well as proof of United States citizenship.
- Only two of our scholarships require applicants to be DAR members or have a relationship to a DAR member: The Lillian and Arthur Dunn Scholarship is for the children and stepchildren of dues-paying DAR members. Please note, according to the gifter’s wishes, the grandchildren of DAR members are not eligible to apply., The Madeline Pickett (Halbert) Cogswell Nursing Scholarship is for members or descendants of DAR members accepted or enrolled in an accredited nursing program. This scholarship is open to both male and female students.
The Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution also offers one $1000 scholarship each year for a graduating high school senior who has pursued a well-rounded curriculum and been involved in various school and community activities. Scholarship requirements include:
Each student must be nominated by a KSDAR Chapter.
KSDAR Chapters can sponsor only one nominee per year.
Each nominee must complete a scholarship application; provide a transcript showing a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 system; and complete a 500-word essay.
The deadline for KSDAR scholarship applications is January 15, 2023.
- The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. DAR members are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism in communities across the nation. All students are invited to participate and learn more about the educational programs DAR offers. Educators, parents, and students are encouraged to contact their local DAR chapters for more detailed information on these programs.For information regarding a DAR scholarship application and instructions checklist please contact:
Judy Burr, Regent Simpson County Chapter, NSDAR
email judyburr@msn.com.
The Simpson County Chapter, NSDAR would be honored to assist a deserving Simpson County student with a national or state scholarship application.
