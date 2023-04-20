APRIL 22
Lady Panther 1st Annual Golf Scramble
Russellville Lady Panthers are having their 1st Annual Golf Scramble at Rolling Hills in Russellville for a fundraiser on April 29 at Rolling Hills Golf Course. The Panthers are in need of sponsors for greens and tee boxes. Four man bring your own team. Please help support these ladies on the upcoming year. We appreciate the support we got from the community in our historic season this year. Please make all payments to Russellville Lady Panthers Basketball. Forms must be in by April 22. You can contact Orlando Hayden at 270-646-0174 for more information and how to get a form.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Clothes Closet
Open Hearts, Open Hands will be having a clothes closet on Saturday, April 22 at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall in Lewisburg. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution this Saturday, April 22 from 9-11 a.m. at our location at 717 S. Main Street in Lewisburg. Signs will be posted. There are no ID or address requirements. We are blessed by feeding God’s sheep.
APRIL 23
Kirby Funeral Service 3rd Annual Spring Show/Cruise In with Clay & Friends
The 3rd Annual Spring Car Show / Cruise In with Clay & Friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. at 110 Franklin Rd., Russellville. The event will include Best of Show and the top 20 will receive trophies There will also be 50/50 and more fun, including bounce houses for the children. The Filling Station and Backwoods Grilling will be on hand as the day’s vendors. This event helps raise money for Junior Diabetes Research Foundation. In the event of rain, the rescheduled date will be April 30.
APRIL 24
Veterans Coalition of Logan County, KY Town Hall Meeting
The Veterans Coalition of Logan County, KY, and a VA representative will hold a town hall-style meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all Veterans and their family members today in the Historic Courthouse courtroom.
APRIL 27
Cornhole Tournament at Auburn City Park
A cornhole tournament will begin Friday, April 27 at the Auburn Park. Registration runs from 6-7 p.m., play begins after the bracket is set. The entry fee is $10 per player ages 12 and up, and $5 per player ages 11 and under. For additional information, visit “Bags of Fury Cornhole — (Auburn, KY)” FaceBook page.
APRIL 28
Logan County Solid Waste Tire Recycling Day
Logan County residents may bring old tires to the Logan County Road Department on Saturday, April 28th located at 1088 Peyton St., Russellville, from 8-10 a.m. There is a maximum of 12 passenger tires per resident with a maximum of 2 semi-tires allowed. Proof of Logan County residency is required.
Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Cookout
The 3rd annual Keith Burnett Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Cookout Fundraiser will be held Friday, April 28th at the Logan County Archives at West 4th Street, Russellville around 11 a.m. A sack lunch will cost $7 and include a pork chop sandwich, bag of chips, and a drink.
APRIL 29Community Baby Shower
There will be a Community Baby Shower on Sunday, April 29 from 10-11 a.m. at the Logan County Extension Office. Moms and dads will receive information, gifts, and door prizes. For more information, contact Raquel Nash at raquel.nash@logan.kyschools.us
Logan County Clerk Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, April 29 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
ARC of Logan County
ARC of Logan County will meet Saturday, April 29 at the Logan County Public Library at 10 a.m. This is a meeting for parents, guardians, friends, family of special needs children or adults who want to advocate, plan events, and provide support for this underserviced part of our community. Those outside of Logan County are welcome to attend as well. For more information, email arcoflogancounty@yahoo.com
MAY 1 & 15
Veterans Coalition of Logan County Kentucky at Logan County Public Library
Are you a U.S. military veteran or their family member? Do you need assistance with navigating the rabbit hole of applying for benefits and other compensation? Help is available to you at the Logan County Public Library today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
MAY 5
Logan County Schools Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will soon be hosting preschool screenings for next school year’s (2023-24) preschoolers. The dates are April 18th and May 5th. Families must call 270-726-2436 to make an appointment.
Auburn Rural Fire Department Annual Barbecue
The Auburn Rural Fire Department will host the 53rd Annual Barbecue Luncheon/Business Meeting on Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. at the Auburn Fire Station. All Auburn Rural Fire Department members and guests are invited to attend. Members are asked to bring a dessert. Come show your support for this great volunteer service.
May 6Russellville Rural Fire Department Fundraiser
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be having its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office. There will be lots of fun and door prizes. Pork tenderloin with all the fixings will cost $8 and a kid’s hotdog plate will cost $4.
MAY 7
Auburn Rural Fire Department Annual Barbeque Luncheon/Business Meeting
The Auburn Rural Fire Department will host the 53rd Annual Barbeque Luncheon/Business Meeting on Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. at the Auburn Fire Station. All Auburn Rural Fire Department members and guests are invited to attend. Members are asked to bring a dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.