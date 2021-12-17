Atmos Energy Corporation announced a $1 million donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which was established by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to provide immediate disaster relief for communities impacted by recent tornadoes and severe weather.
“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with our fellow Kentuckians impacted by the devastating tornadoes, and also with our local first responders and emergency teams for their heroic efforts,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “We know many people are helping family, friends and neighbors even as they continue to assess the extent of damage. Many of our neighbors need immediate support for safe shelter, clothing, and meals, and we proudly support the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to provide this vital assistance.”
Donations can be made at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.
