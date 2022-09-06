A resurfacing project on U.S. 79 (from mile points 9.6 to 10.7) in Logan County began the first of September. Motorists should expect lane closures and slower speeds through this section. Motorists should expect loose gravel during the first phase of the project with an asphalt surface to follow. The speed limit will be lowered to 45 mph.
