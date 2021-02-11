Good Samaritan Offering Free Tax Assistance
Logan County Good Samaritan wishes to remind citizens if they need help filing their taxes, Good Sam is here to help. Good Samaritan offers the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The income limit for this free service is $55,000. All taxpayers receive a copy of their return and an envelope to keep it and their records in. This program is a partnership with the Barren River Asset Building Coalition. Tax office hours (please respect these times) are from Jan. 29 through March 15 Monday-Thursday from 2:30-5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Obama Memorabilia on Display at Logan County Public Library
A collection of President Barack and Michelle Obama memorabilia is currently on display at the Logan County Public Library in connection with the celebration of Black History Month in February. The collection, belonging to Rosie Martin, includes numerous pieces collected over the eight years of the Obama era. Martin collected every news article, book, doll, coin, and just about anything else she could find related to the Obama family and presidency. The library hours are Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m-2 p.m., with a dedicated hour for seniors to visit from 10-11 a.m. If you want to get out of your house for some fresh air, or if you are in town, please show your support and stop by the library to see this historical display, proudly presented by Ms. Rosie Martin. Behold the legacy of Barack and Michelle Obama.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky Seeks New Board Members
Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. is seeking persons interested in representing the low-income populations in Logan County as a volunteer member of the Agency’s Board of Directors. Interested persons need to contact Leslie Talley at 270-782-3162 or by email at ltalley@casoky.org and request an application for candidacy to be completed and returned no later than Feb. 19, 2021. All approved candidates will be placed on a ballot and chosen by low-income citizens through an open public election to be held during the week of March 8, 2021. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and live in the county they are chosen to represent. Former or current recipients of public assistance, minorities, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. Agency employees are not eligible to apply.
Life Choice Pregnancy are Center Building Campaign
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center shares plans for its new facility at 210 S. Bethel Street, Russellville, as well as announces the donation kick-off campaign to help create a safe and nurturing atmosphere that reaches out to expectant moms and dads needing support. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 270-717-5433.
Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholder Poster Contest
Young artists ages 5-18 are invited to participate in the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholder Poster Contest. This contest is aimed at highlighting pollinators and their habitats and is accepting submissions through Feb. 26th. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age division. Visit kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html for contest information and submission criteria.
Tuesday, Feb. 16Senior Drive- Through Event
A senior drive-through event is being held Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office. All seniors will receive a goody bag filled with tools and resources especially selected for senior adults. The first 100 seniors will receive an easy grip jar opener. This is a safe, contact-free drive-through event, where your safety is top priority.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
The February food distribution at Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry in Lewisburg will be Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All protocols for safety will continue to be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.