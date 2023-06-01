Franklin-Simpson Wildcat seniors Kira Coleman and Connor Vincent were recognized as Franklin-Simpson’s Wendy’s Heisman Award winners last Wednesday at their Awards Night ceremony.
Coleman is a member of the Wildcats’ Cheer Team. This season, she was part of the team that had a top 10 finish in the small gameday division at KHSAA state competition and a semifinal appearance at the UCA (Universal Cheerleading Association) National Championship Competition.
“I was over the moon about being awarded the Wendy’s Heisman award,” Kira Coleman said. “Out of all the many people who had applied, it’s an honor and an amazing feeling to have gotten it. Along with Connor Vincent who deserved to be recognized for his hard work, success, and leadership through school. It felt great being recognized for the hard work that has paid off not only being on the cheer team but being a leader on it and having great academics. Without cheer, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to have been awarded it, so I’m very grateful for the FSHS Cheer Team. Not only the teammates on it who made me love the sport but the coaches, Brooklyn and Kighlee, who work day-in and day-out to build an amazing team and better us throughout our day-to-day lives, and the parents who do the hard behind-the-scenes work.”
“I am so proud of Kira and everything she has achieved so far,” Wildcats’ Cheer Team head coach Brooklyn Holder said. “I know she has a bright future ahead and will represent our community in the best way possible. She will be dearly missed from the program but she will always be able to call FSHS Cheerleading her home!”
Vincent is a member of the Wildcats’ Soccer Team. He was part of the team that led the state in shutouts with 15, and ranked 7th in the state in total defense as they allowed 20 shots on goal in 24 games played for an average of 0.8 goals allowed per game. With that average, the team was ranked 6th overall in scoring margin with a 3.2 average as they averaged four goals scored as a team.
“Feels good that Wendy’s chose me. I play the sport I love and it is really cool to follow in the footsteps of others who have won this award here at Franklin-Simpson. You look at the others that have won this like coach Colton (Hurt) for football and Maddie (Alexander) for playing football and soccer. It’s a pleasure to receive an award for me playing the sport that I love.”
“Very well deserved,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “Connor’s drive for excellence is second to none. His leadership helped elevate the team to new heights. His playing ability brought confidence to those around him. Connor always has a positive attitude and is quick to bring words of encouragement to those that may need it. I’m proud of the man he has grown to be and know, without a doubt, he will succeed in anything he sets his mind to.”
