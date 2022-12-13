Researching the past, whether for educational or private reasons, requires locating information relating to a specific location, topic, or family. Local newspapers are one of the most sought sources; the oldest is always the most difficult to find. A small collection of Logan County’s older newspapers is getting a new home.
Before the paper’s staff moved out, a collection of old Logan County newspapers was saved from the News-Democrat & Leader’s Carrico Square building. The N-D&L’s Chris Cooper recognized the importance of saving the papers. She said, “I was told to leave them, but I felt they were important enough to get them.”
The issues primarily represent the Auburn News, the Logan Leader, and the News-Democrat papers and are from the 1950s to 1980s, although there are a scattering of dates covering the 1930s and 1940s. These bound papers are getting a new home at the Logan County Public Library (LCPL), but they won’t just be stored.
King Simpson, director of the LCPL said, “The library is always on the hunt for more unique resources to add to the collection and benefit our community. When the opportunity was presented to expand our offerings of the local paper in a physical form, we enthusiastically agreed and found a way to make this happen. Many thanks to the ND&L for this generous gift for all those interested in our county’s history.”
Even more remarkable is a small collection of issues from the News-Democrat in 1914 and papers from both the Russellville Ledger from November 1891 to April 1892, and the Logan County Union from May to December 1891.
Finding one issue from more than 100 years ago is notable, but the astonishing count is that there are 21 front pages among the brittle stack covering just about every week from June 5th to November 20th of 1914. As of now, only one issue, the January 30th, was known to exist in any form, whether original or digital.
Evelyn Richardson has spent years creating an index of topics, obituaries, and photographs in the local paper that is available at the LCPL. Some of her indexes are now available on the LCPL website. Upon seeing the oldest of the newspapers, she said, “This is exciting! I’ve written the names of these papers many times, but have never seen an original copy.”
The papers from 1891 are in much better condition yet are still fragile. This small collection of papers provides a glimpse into the lives of Logan County citizens. Although these papers are not bound, preserving them is important.
Kopana Terry, the Curator of Newspapers in the Special Collections Research Center Library at the University of Kentucky, said, “I would be interested in digitizing all of the loose issues for safety sake.”
Adairville resident, Jacqueline Robertson said, “Newspapers are often the major first hand reports of history as it is being made. To lose such a resource would be tragic.” Alabama resident, Karen White, who has Logan County connections said, “I have been able to fill in some of the ‘holes’ in the family tree by pouring through newspapers. Births, deaths, funerals, parents, siblings, jobs, homes purchased, etc. have been found in a newspaper.”
