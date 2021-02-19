Effie Loriene Thomas, age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Auburn Health Care.
Effie was born in Logan County, Ky. on June 22, 1942, to the late John Wesley and Effie Irene (Jones) Foster. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and formerly worked with RedKap Industries and Odoms Tennessee Pride Sausage.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Jack Thomas. She is survived by her two sons, David Kinser (Sandra) and Junior Kinser (Belinda) both of Russellville, Ky.; her daughter, Rose Hines (Kevin) of Russellville, Ky.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Loriene Thomas will be conducted Friday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Andrew Huffingham officiating. Burial will follow in the First General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m.
Pallbearers are Cory Smith, Kyle Gilliam, Bobby Simpson, Adam Gray, Austin Kinser, and Collin Rogers. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Ashby, Tony White, Ethan Holloway, and Coit Whitmon.
The family asks that donations be made to Hosparus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
