My name is Cathie and I am a stationery addict. My house is full of pens and notebooks and journals and yet I feel compelled to buy more.
I realize I am not alone in my incessant desire for yet another day planner with a beautiful cover and those nice big spaces on the dated pages to enter my intentions for the day.
I have a planner on my desk at work, the front of which is a pale blue background with clusters of flowers. It is spiral bound, my very favorite binding, and even has an envelope in the front to tuck in notes and such that I simply do not want to lose.
In the back are empty pages for my jottings and, thrill of thrills, a listing of holidays for this year and next. With this planner, I don’t have to fumble on the Internet trying to discover the date for Cesar Chavez Day (March 31, by the way) or when Grandparents Day falls next year (that would be Sept. 11.) The very back page, laminated with the Important Holidays page, is a map of the United States that shows every state and its capital. I know at some time in my youth, I knew every one of those and could recite them with ease.
Now, I’m lucky to remember that Frankfort is the capital of Kentucky. I’ve managed to forget that Montpelier is the capital of Vermont and that Oregon’s capital is Salem, not Portland.
The planner in my car is a delight for the eyes. This one is my social calendar or as close as I get to one. Its most important use is keeping track of my doctor’s appointments, something of vital importance to those of us of a certain age.
I realize I don’t really need to write them down. I receive a text or e-mail message a day or two before my appointments asking me to verify I’ll be there. And quite often when I do, I am given the chance to register before I get there and save myself a little time. Adding those dates to my in-car planner keeps me from saying “Of course I can be there” when I’m actually scheduled to be at the dentist at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. And anyone who happens to pick it up and flip through the pages might think I have a busier life than I do, always a bonus on the way to being a social butterfly.
But my real weakness are notebooks and journals. We are entering the danger zone right now as stores offer 25-cent spiral notebooks in their back to school sales and, of course, the pens to go with them. I do own a lot of pens, although I never seem to have one nearby. Some are giveaways that I picked up at a conference or exhibit booth. Some are nice-writing ones that I buy in a multi-pack in case they quit making them. And then there are ones with fine tips and colored ink. There’s just something about writing in a smooth-paged journal in purple ink that makes me feel sophisticated. Creative. Magnificent, even. How can my words be anything else when they are in sapphire green or rich blue or a soul-satisfying pink? Goddesses write with pens like these, I’m sure, as they scribble out orders of the day for their underlings.
While the pens I use in public are generally mundane, the type one might see anywhere, those tucked away in my desk at home border on the exotic. One of them is encrusted with gems, beautiful to look at but not so easy to use. Another is long and thin with a heart at the end. Yet another, a souvenir from a trip to the beach, looks like a shark. I rarely use these. They are special. Just like the small leather-bound journal with its rawhide tie, a book that hints at grand adventures and encounters with all sorts of beast, known and just discovered. Yes, I know it’s not likely I’ll fill its unlined pages recounting heart-pounding moments. But if I ever come face-to-face with a charging rhino and live, I have the perfect place to record it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.