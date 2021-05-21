Thomas Mitchel “Mickey” Martin, 73, husband of Mrs. Elaine Wilkinson Martin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mickey was raised in Lewisburg, Ky., attended the University of Tennessee at Martin on a basketball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences. After college, he began his career as a middle school biology teacher and coach. Mickey retired as a Design Engineering Manager at Savannah River Site after 35 years of service with Bechtel Corporation. After retiring, he enjoyed mowing grass, fishing, and most of all, spending time with family. He was a faithful member of Miracle Baptist Church for 23 years. He was an active Elder and was the leader of the Buildings and Grounds team and the Audio team. He was active in the Men’s Ministry, the RCCI prison ministry, and sang bass in the Gospel Miracles Quartet.
Family members in addition to his wife include his daughter, Teri Martin Allen (Casey); stepdaughter, Deana Griffith Bartlett (John); grandchildren, Katherine Grace Allen, Bryan Thomas Allen, Alexandra Jade Allen, Brett Thomas Bartlett (Katie), Bryan Franklin Bartlett (Avonlea), Veronica Lillian Walters (Isreal), and Courtney Elaine Bartlett; great-grandchildren, Jude Thomas Bartlett and Hayden Willow Bartlett, and many other loving family members. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Milford Martin and Elsie Catherine Whitescarver Martin, and son, Eric Thomas Martin.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 11 at the Lewisburg Cemetery on Hwy 107 in Lewisburg, Ky. Price Funeral Home ios in charge of arrangements.
