‘Teacher, which command in the law is the greatest?’ Jesus said to him, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and most important command. The second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets depend on these two commands.” (Matthew 22:37-40).
Have you ever thought about what the Great Commandment is so difficult to fulfill? Have you ever set out to try to fulfill the commandment and soon realize that it is nearly impossible to complete? Looking at the commandment within itself, we begin to feel the weight and the enormity of the challenge that is front of us. We are brought face to face with what might seem like a daunting task. So, why would Jesus say that these two statements are the greatest commands within the law?
The Great Commandment is difficult to fulfill because it places someone at the center of our universe that is other than you or me. First, God is placed at the center of our universe. Jesus tells the Pharisees—the religious elite of the day—that God is the center of it all, not the individual. He says that we, human beings, all human beings, are to love the Lord with every ounce of who we are and what we have. We love and worship the Lord God with our hearts, with the very fiber of our being. We love the Lord God with our soul, with our eternal soul. We love the Lord God with our minds, with every thought, and with every brain cell. Jesus tells us nothing about loving ourselves or even mentioning ourselves. He places the Lord God above everything.
Secondly, Jesus moves on to say that we still aren’t the center of the universe—someone else is. Jesus emphatically moves from the Lord God to our neighbors. We, ourselves, are still not in the center of it all. Jesus tells us to love other people with the same amount of love that we have for ourselves. What does that look like? What does it look like to love yourself? We take care of ourselves, we look out for ourselves, we attempt to keep ourselves safe. Jesus is imploring us to do this for others even before we do it for ourselves.
The Great Commandment is difficult to fulfill because we are not at the heart of it—God and others are. It is when we see ourselves in through the biblical lens, that we actually gain a proper perspective on life and how we should view everyone around us. We begin to see that we are all in desperate need of Christ Jesus as Savior and Lord of our lives. We begin to see that because of our sinfulness and rebellion against the Lord God that we need Christ to be our Redeemer and Messiah. We desperately need Him to save us and provide us with an everlasting hope that far surpasses anything this world has to offer. A life that is centered on Christ is one that has a heart that was transformed by the gospel and a passion to meet the needs of others before ourselves.
Dr. Alex Watkins is the Pastor of Worship and Families at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn. You can learn more about parent discipling at foundationsjourney.com.
