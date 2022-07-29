JULY
Russellville Recreation Soccer
Registration for fall soccer at the Russellville Recreation will be held July 29 through Aug. 4 for children 4-9 years of age. Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 16 and remain 9 throughout the entire season (Oct. 22). Signups will be held at the recreation center, 190 S Winter Street, Russellville. The registration fee is $40. For more information and signup dates and times, call 270-726-5033.
School Supplies
The Russellville Independent School District along with the Logan County School District will be providing school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will only need a backpack. Parents are welcome to purchase wishlist items for the classroom and/or personal items for their students.
Friday, July 29
Annual Clothing Drive
Families with children in the Logan County-Russellville School system mark your calendars for the annual Clothing Drive Friday, July 29 at the Logan County Extension Office from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or when all items are gone. This event is sponsored by the Logan County Homemakers and the Russellville-Logan County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers. Everything is 25 cents per item. No clothing donations are being accepted.
Saturday, July 30
Honey Fest
Black Lick Creek will host its Honey Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn.
AUGUST
Genealogy Conference
Warren County Public Library is hosting a free genealogy conference in August at the Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. The event will be held on Aug. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There are 25 presentations scheduled. Two of those presentations will be “The History of Logan County and Her Records” and “Investigative Genetic Genealogy” by our Logan County’s Denise Shoulders. You can find more information on registration here: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event
Wednesday, Aug. 3
August 8th Emancipation Celebration
Open ceremony at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Wednesday, Aug. 3rd. where there will be food trucks and the Museum Slavery Exhibition.
Aug. 4-7
8th of August Celebration
Russellville’s August 8th Emancipation Celebration will be held the weekend of August 4th through the 7th. There are numerous events and activities planned for this weekend including a parade on Aug. 6th. More event times when available.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Emancipation Pageant
2022 Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant will be held Thursday, Aug 4th at 6 p.m. at Kirby’s Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. Each entry is $10. For more information or to sign up, email sydnorrochelle@gmail.com
Friday, Aug. 5
LTC Connect Annual Meeting
LTC Connect (Logan Telephone Coop) will host its 67th annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Logan County High School. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by the business meeting, prize drawing, and refreshments. All members of LTC Connect are cordially invited to attend.
Blues Concert
The Nashville All Star Band will be performing Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the SEEK Museum on E. 6th Street and Morgan. This is a free event.
Saturday, Aug. 6
8th of August 5KRun/Walk
The 8th of August 5KRun/Walk will be held in Russellville Saturday, Aug, 6 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. If you would like to register on the day of the event, please arrive at the Russellville Christian Church at 6:45 a.m. The route is led by the Russellville Police Department and begins at Hampton Park. All proceeds shall go to The Matt Tipton Scholarship. Registration for the race is $25. Yoga in the Park by Whitney Sol will begin at 7 a.m at the backside of Hampton Park near First Christian Church on E 9th Street.
Cornhole Tournament
The 6th annual 8th of August Celebration cornhole tournament will begin Saturday, Aug. 6 at 5:40 p.m. at Hampton Park. There will be two divisions this year for singles and double tournaments. An advanced competitive division will follow. There is a $25 entry fee for the singles tournament and a $40 entry fee for the advanced competitive division. There will be a 75% payout for the advanced competitive division. An amateur backyard division will be added this year with a $20 entry fee for singles amateur backyard and $30 for doubles amateur backyard division. There will be a 50% payout for the amateur backyard division.
Golf Scramble
The 20th annual 8th of August Gold Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration will be held 6:30-7:30 a.m. with shotgun at 8 a.m. All participants must turn in their 9-hole average no later than July 31. The committee in a A B C D format will set up teams. Green Fee is $36 and must be paid on the day of the scramble. Scramble fee is $15 paid on the day of the scramble. Prize money will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. There will be prizes for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and a price for the longest drive men/women. All ties will be decided by random hole drawings with the hole and going backwards. Mulligans will be sold for 5 each/maximum of 2 per person. Food and drinks will be provided. If any questions please contact Larry Hampton at 270-725-1762 or Donnie Hampton at 270-772-1575.
Aug. 6 & 7
Dustbowl Basketball Tournament
The Dustbowl Basketball tournament will be held Saturday, Aug, 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Hampton Park. The cost is $200 per team. You must register before Wednesday, Aug. 3. Winning team receives 75% of admission fees. The remaining 25% will go to the 8th Committee Board to contribute to the emergency needs of those throughout the community. This is a double-elimination tournament. To register, contact Christopher Moses, Sr. at 931-538-9660.
Aug. 13
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Aug.13 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Concerts @ Carrico
Concerts @ Carrico- Music & Food Trucks will be held at the Carrico Park Square in Russellville Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert. Bring your lawn chairs. The featured musical guest is JD Shelburne.
