A dream comes true for RHS

For NDL
A dream that was dreamt over 10 years ago has finally come true! As of April 20, the much sought-after crosswalk between Russellville High School and Arby’s has come to fruition. This crosswalk is a specially marked path for pedestrians crossing the busy 9th Street.
Former Superintendent, Mr. Leon Smith, and former Principal of RHS, Mrs. Kim McDaniel, both had high hopes of getting this accomplished during their tenure, but big changes like this take time.
After 3 years of persistence, thanks are extended to Mrs. Kathy Thweatt, health educator with the Barren River District Health Department, to the Logan County Health Coalition, to House Representative Jason Petrie, and to the concerned DOT Engineers, RHS students and surrounding community members are much safer now as they cross busy 9th Street to the shopping center.
“This project was definitely a community effort,” said Thweatt, “to improve safety for our students & those who walk to the grocery from their homes.”
Several years ago, Mrs. McDaniel and Mr. Smith met with engineers to discuss the possibility of a crosswalk being established. At that time, engineers felt that a crosswalk was not warranted. It took the advocacy of Thweatt on behalf of the Logan County Health Coalition and further pushes from school administrators to get the crosswalk construction underway.
Thweatt met with Brad Hall, an engineer for the Department of Transportation, last year. Hall submitted the request for approval while Thweatt, the Russellville School Board, and the Logan County Health Coalition reached out to Rep. Jason Petrie to back the project. With Petrie’s support, the project was approved.
After months of planning and construction, the crosswalk is finally complete and ready for use.
“This has been the most exciting project ever!” said Thweatt.
Danny Perry, Director of Facilities at Russellville Independent Schools, said that he is “so glad we could come together and make this happen for the safety of our students and the community.”
“I am ecstatic that this project has been able to move forward after several years,” said Mrs. McDaniel. “I am thrilled that the students of RHS have this safety feature available to them.”
Russellville Independent Schools Superintendent Mr. Larry Begley also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in this development. “This project is proof of their genuine care about our students and community. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.