Let me take a minute to show you around my office. On the floor, next to the credenza my computer is on, sits the manger we used in the Christmas Eve service. Propped up against the bookcase beside it are two shepherd staffs from the prop room I thought we MIGHT use in that same service. Next to that bookcase, is a 6’ section of PVC pipe we used to mark the proper covid seating sections in 2020. There’s an open box of First Baptist pens to go in the pews in the sanctuary, a wooden stool used as a sermon prop several months ago, and then there are the stacks of papers, file folders, and pencils that need to be sharpened, that are laying on my desk. There is just enough space on the credenza for my computer monitor and keyboard.
My office didn’t get like this overnight. It has been a long slow fade into clutter. To start the new year, I will take a day, or two, in a week or two, and declutter. I’ll return the fork to the kitchen, put the manger and shepherd hooks away, sort through the piles of papers, sharpen the pencils, and return to a semblance of order.
For most of us our lives get this way as well. We didn’t mean to take on so many tasks, we thought we would have worked through all those issues by now. But here we are with a life full of clutter. And yet here we are. We find ourselves, much as my office, in need of decluttering. We are at a time in life when our lives and souls need to be decluttered, to be refreshed.
As we begin a new year, let’s take time to declutter our lives. It will probably not be an easy or quick journey. But it is a journey that for our emotional and spiritual health we must take.
Here are some things we can do to help us declutter our lives.
1. Remember that There Is Time for Everything. Ecclesiastes 3:6, says there is: a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away,
2. Remember that Life Is More Than Stuff. Luke 12:15 says, then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”
3. Do Not Love the World. Set Your Heart on God. 1 John 2:15 reminds us to, Do not love this world nor the things it offers you, for when you love the world, you do not have the love of the Father in you.
And in Colossians 3:2, the apostle Paul reminds us to, Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.
4. Where Is My Treasure? Where Is My Heart? In Matthew 6:21, we are reminded that, For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Hang on to the things that are the most important, let go of those that aren’t that are just taking up space.
5. Be still and rest in God. The Psalmist in Psalm 40:10 tells us to “Be still and know that I am God. At times, we just need to rest in God, and let go of the things that keep us from being all we can be in Him.
If you need me in the next few days, I’ll be cleaning my office.
Joe Ball is the Pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville.
