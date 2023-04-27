APRIL 27
Cornhole Tournament at Auburn City Park
A cornhole tournament will begin Friday, April 27 at Auburn Park. Registration runs from 6-7 p.m., play begins after the bracket is set. The entry fee is $10 per player ages 12 and up, and $5 per player ages 11 and under. For additional information, visit “Bags of Fury Cornhole — (Auburn, KY)” FaceBook page.
APRIL 28
Logan County Solid Waste Tire Recycling Day
Logan County residents may bring old tires to the Logan County Road Department on Saturday, April 28th located at 1088 Peyton St., Russellville, from 8-10 a.m. There is a maximum of 12 passenger tires per resident with a maximum of 2 semi-tires allowed. Proof of Logan County residency is required.
Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Cookout
The 3rd annual Keith Burnett Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Cookout Fundraiser will be held Friday, April 28th at the Logan County Archives at 278 West 4th Street, Russellville around 11 a.m. A sack lunch will cost $7 and include a pork chop sandwich, a bag of chips, and a drink.
APRIL 29Community Baby Shower
There will be a Community Baby Shower on Sunday, April 29 from 10-11 a.m. at the Logan County Extension Office. Moms and dads will receive information, gifts, and door prizes. For more information, contact Raquel Nash at raquel.nash@logan.kyschools.us
Logan County Clerk Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, April 29 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
ARC of Logan County
ARC of Logan County will meet Saturday, April 29 at the Logan County Public Library at 10 a.m. This is a meeting for parents, guardians, friends, and family of special needs children or adults who want to advocate, plan events, and provide support for this underserviced part of our community. Those outside of Logan County are welcome to attend as well. For more information, email arcoflogancounty@yahoo.com
APRIL 30Homecoming at Glory Bound
Glory Bound Church, 2502 Gordonsville Road will have homecoming services on Sunday, April 30 at 11 a.m. The Turner Family from Bowling Green will sing. Pastor Bro. Johnny Fuller invites everyone to attend. Come and share this special day with us.
MAY 1 & 15
Veterans Coalition of Logan County Kentucky at Logan County Public Library
Are you a U.S. military veteran or their family member? Do you need assistance with navigating the rabbit hole of applying for benefits and other compensation? Help is available to you at the Logan County Public Library today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
MAY 5
Logan County Schools Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will soon be hosting preschool screenings for next school year’s (2023-24) preschoolers. Families must call 270-726-2436 to make an appointment.
May 6
Russellville Rural Fire Department Fundraiser
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be having its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office. There will be lots of fun and door prizes. Pork tenderloin with all the fixings will cost $8 and a kid’s hotdog plate will cost $4.
Adairville Fire Department Fundraiser
The Adairville Fire Department will be having its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Station 2 located at 11070 Nashville Road, Adairville. A meal of ribeye sandwich or hotdog with baked beans, coleslaw, chips, dessert, and drink will be available by donation only or $10 for a to-go plate. Tickets are currently being sold for a Kimber model 1911, with the drawing to be 6 p.m. on May 20th during the Strawberry Festival. Tickets are available for $5 each or 3 for $10 and are available from any of the firefighters.
May 6 & 13
Adairville Cardinal Jr. Pro Football and Cheerleading Signups
Children ages 5-12 may sign up to play football or cheer for the fall season of Jr. Pro Football and cheerleading at the Adairvilee City Park pavilion from 2 — 4 p.m. Additional information may be found on the FaceBook page “Adairville Cardinals Jr. Pro Football and Cheer.
MAY 7Auburn Rural Fire Department Annual Barbeque Luncheon/Business Meeting
The Auburn Rural Fire Department will host the 53rd Annual Barbeque Luncheon/Business Meeting on Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. at the Auburn Fire Station. All Auburn Rural Fire Department members and guests are invited to attend. Members are asked to bring a dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.