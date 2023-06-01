Simpson County’s annual Memorial Day Service was held at Greenlawn Cemetery on Sunday, May 28th, hosted by the AMVETS Post 110. About forty individuals gathered to honor military veterans under a sky that mingled sunshine with scattered clouds and wind gusts.
The program, held in the Veterans Section of the cemetery, was opened by AMVETS Post Commander Donald Wright, who welcomed the guests and veterans. He led off by introducing Rev. Josh Hollis, pastor of the Round Pound Baptist Church, who asked that God would comfort the families who had lost fathers, grandfathers, husbands, and sons. Wright then introduced Tonda Humfield, who led the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem.
Remarks for the ceremony were provided by Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes. “There is a uniqueness to Memorial Day that no other holiday has,” he observed. “For those who have lost family members who were serving in the military, it is not just a holiday, it’s a day of sadness. As the saying goes, ‘All gave some, but some gave all.’ The men and women we are memorializing today paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we have the freedom to gather and do the things we enjoy as citizens of the United States of America.”
He pointed out that freedom is not free. “During the course of American history, we have lost approximately one million service men and women in battle,” he said. He asked the audience to pray for America, its leaders, and its military members. “As we go to our celebrations and barbeques, let’s remember them,” he concluded.
The AMVETS Commander turned the program over to the Simpson County Honor Guard, which presented the ceremonial wreath followed by the three-volley salute representing duty, honor, and country. After the playing of Taps, the flag was lowered to half-mast by Honor Guardsman Dickie Harper.
At the end of the ceremony, all attending veterans, including the members of the Simpson County Honor Guard, formed a line, allowing audience members to greet them, shake their hands, and thank them for their service.
