The Portland baseball team won a pair of games last week before losing to Columbia Academy Saturday at home.
On March 20, the Panthers defeated host Franklin Simpson 2-0. The Purple scored a run in the top of the first and added another in the seventh. Garrett Stubblefield picked up the win on the mound by pitching the entire game and allowing four hits and striking out six.
Rhett Hicks and Luke Newton each recorded two hits as the Panthers finished with seven. Cullen Box and Korbin Bray both scored. Hicks and Tanner White drove in a run apiece.
Portland traveled to Macon County and posted a 5-4 win over the Tigers.
Newton was the winning pitcher with Vinny Parker and Box coming on in relief.
Box went 2 for 4 with a run scored and Chase Runyon scored once and drove in a runner. Newton finished with two hits in three at-bats, and Ashton Darnell collected an RBI. White had two hits to drive in a run and scored once, Stubblefield crossed home plate once, and Parker was 1 for 3 and tallied a run.
Portland scored twice in the second and third innings and added a single run in the fourth. The Tigers tallied one in the second and three in the fifth.
Last Saturday, the Panthers hosted Columbia Academy and fell 18-3. The Panthers managed just three hits with Hicks, Newton, and Parker each collecting a safety. Newton had the only RBI for the Purple and Runyon scoring twice and Parker tallying one run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.