Bishop Ray Anthony Smith, Sr., 66, passed away on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at his place of residence in Evansville, Ind.
His funeral services will take place on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the James E. Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville. There will be a social distancing, walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. until the funeral begins at 1 p.m. Protective masks are required. Deacon Daven Thomas and Ray A. Smith, Jr. will be officiating. The burial will take place at the Cave Spring Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The son of Josephine Greenwade Smith and Ralph Samuel Smith Sr., Bishop Smith was born on February 3, 1955, in Louisville.
In addition to his parents, Josephine Greenwade Smith and Ralph Samuel Smith Sr., Bishop Smith is preceded in death by his brothers, Peter Smith and Reuben Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Laquetta Yvonne Jackson Smith, of Evansville, Ind.; sons, Ray A. Smith, Jr., Philip M. (Jacqueline) Smith and Cameron Smith, all of Evansville, Ind.; daughters, Kimberly (Charles) Coats of Clarksville, Tenn., Joy (Edward) Osborne of Nashville and Melanie N. Smith (Kalee) Albert of Evansville, Ind.; brothers, Ralph S. Smith, Jr. of Oakland, Calif., and Edward C. (Sharian) Smith of Hopkinsville; sisters, Deborah Brantley of Shreveport, La., Eva Smith of Fayetteville, N.C., Novella Smith of Washington, D.C. and Angela (Daven) Thomas of Hopkinsville; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
