Peggy Sue Young Vinson Pursley, 75, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home.
Peggy was born Friday, Sept. 21, 1945, in Christian County, Ky., the daughter of the late Elbert Young and the late Lillian Grace Young. She was a homemaker and attended the Lewisburg Church of Christ.
Surviving are sons, David Vinson of Russellville, Ky., James Pursley of Russellville, Ky., and Michael Pursley of Clarksville, Tenn.; daughter, Dianna Vinson of Hopkinsville, Ky.; sisters, Dorothy Pollard of Hopkinsville, Ky. and Janie Still of Hopkinsville, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St. Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Mr. Danny Williams and Mr. Jimmy Lee Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Pursley-Vinson Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ky. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, July 1 from 6-8 p.m.
