Logan County Good Samaritan Director Denise McDonald is looking for non-tax filers who still need to file to get their stimulus money from the federal government.
“Are there any non-filers who still need to file a return with the IRS in order to get their stimulus payments?” asked Logan County Good Samaritan Director Denise McDonald. You can message the local Good Sam on its Facebook page or drop by at 602 E 4th Street, Russellville. “We have IRS approval to do a one-day blitz to help these folks if there are any out there still needing help. This would be for Logan County and any county which borders Logan (ie Simpson, Todd, Muhlenberg, Warren, or Butler).”
McDonald says the IRS is really pushing to find these folks.
“I am willing to do a one-day blitz but I just need to find at least 10 people to make it worth our time.” So far, Good Samaritan has had two people make contact who qualify.
“We are planning on holding the event by appointment only but need to get more people,” said McDonald.
Good Samaritan was unable to do non-filers during the regular season due to a lack of help.
“We were short-handed this year partly due to COVID-19 but also due to medical reasons for one of my preparers” McDonald added. “It would really be beneficial to know how many were interested by Tuesday, June 3.”
