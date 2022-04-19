On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on College Street in Auburn.
Upon contact with the driver of the vehicle, Sarah Skinner, 43, of Auburn, consent was given to deputies to do a search of the vehicle which revealed multiple narcotics located inside.
Deputies located 20 grams of methamphetamine, 57 Hydrocodone, 70 Oxycodone, 59 tablets of Carfentanil/Fentanyl, 47 Buprenorphine, and 22 Diazepam (benzo’s), along with a digital scale and $605 dollars in cash.
Skinner was arrested and is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with license plate not legible; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives), and trafficking in a contained substance, first, second, and third-degree (drug unspecified).
