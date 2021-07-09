Logan Memorial Medical Group opens Logan Primary Care-Elkton Clinic

Logan Memorial Medical Group today announced that they are expanding their services to Elkton, KY with the opening of Logan Primary Care-Elkton. Logan Primary Care-Elkton expands the primary care services offered by Logan Memorial Medical Group’s two other clinics Logan Primary Care-Auburn and Logan Primary Care-Russellville.
“We are excited for our staff to serve the medical needs of Elkton and the surrounding areas,” said Janie Davenport, Market Director of Logan Memorial Medical Group, “Logan Primary Care-Elkton will provide quality health care services in an underserved area in an effort to further our mission of Making Communities Healthier”.
Logan Primary Care-Elkton will offer patients a variety of primary care services such as annual exams and screenings, chronic disease management, and treatment of minor illnesses or injuries. Logan Primary Care-Elkton is located at 118 South Main Street, Elkton, Ky., and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for appointments or walk-ins.
Logan Primary Care-Elkton is staffed by Kelly Tate, MD, board-certified in family medicine. Dr. Tate brings more than 30 years of clinical experience to Logan Primary Care-Elkton. Dr. Tate joins Logan Primary Care-Elkton from Hopkinsville VA clinic, where he was the medical director for 12 years. Before Hopkinsville VA clinic, he was a family practice physician at Pennyrile Family Physicians in Hopkinsville and held many positions and privileges at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Dr. Tate graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 1987. He completed his residency at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Dr. Tate is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and has served on the board of the Pennyrile Medical Society.
Dr. Tate will begin seeing patients of all ages at Logan Primary Care — Elkton on July 6th. He is accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 270-265-5023.
