Appling, Chadwick L.-11/03/2022-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Barbee, Ashley N.-11/05/2022-Falsely Reporting An Incident
Bradshaw, Isiah D.-11/04/2022-Criminal Littering-Robbery, 2nd Degree-Tbut Or Disp Contents From Vehicle-Sell/transfer Simulated Cont Sub 2nd > Offense-Poss Of Marijuana
Bray, Shelley K.-11/09/2022-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Bullington, Robert B.-11/03/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Clark, Cameron J.-11/06/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Creek, Logan B.-11/03/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Dawson, Keith L.-11/03/2022-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Devine, Lisa Marie-11/04/2022-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Poss Of Marijuana-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess
Dickerson, Joshua J.-11/03/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)-Possession Of Handgun/firearm By Convicted Felonobs
Duffey, Kenneth N.-11/05/2022-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Faught, Timmy D.-11/04/2022-License Plate Not Legible-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana
Fisher, Terry L.-11/04/2022-Failure To Appear-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Giving Officer False Identifying Information
Fleetwood, Micah L.-11/04/202-Careless Driving-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Produce An Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Gee, Kelly Ann0-11/09/2022-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off Hydrocodone
Granda, Matthew H.-11/05/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Driving Without License/negligence In Accident-Poss Of Marijuana
Harp, Levy D.-11/07/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Higdon, Cato-11/03/2022-Burglary, 3rd Degree
Holder, Austin R.-11/07/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Jones, Micheal B.-11/09/2022-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
Kennedy, John D.-11/03/2022-Possession Of Handgun/firearm By Convicted Felonobs
Lewis, Dawn Lee-11/03/2022-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Long, Jerred Michel-11/03/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
Lowe, David C.-11/03/2022-Reckless Driving-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Carrying A Concealed Weapon-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Matthews, James William-11/04/2022-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Mencl, Chritstopher A.-11/06/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Minors, Bradley S.-11/09/2022-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Palacios, Christopher G.-11/05/2022-License Plate Not Legible-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Rice, Kevin W.-11/03/2022-Traf Sch III Cont Sub 2nd Or > Offense obs-Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified) obs-Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine) obs-Traf Cont Sub 2nd Deg 1st Off (Anabolic Steroid)
Snell, Melinda N.-11/08/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse)
Stahl, Michael Jay-11/07/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Stokes, Chad W.-11/07/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Unlawful Imprisonment — 2Nd Degree
Thomas, Rodney J.-11/04/2022-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Walker, Tekulve L.-11/07/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury-Menacing-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor-Resisting Arrest-Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer-Persistent Felony Offender I
Watson, Juanita J.-11/06/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Wrazz-Napper, Al-Basim T.-11/03/2022-Speeding 17 Mph Over Limit-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Non-Payment Of Fines-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
