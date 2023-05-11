The prince is giving a ball! Spread the news far and wide that everyone is cordially invited to RISD Panther Drama’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella this weekend Friday, May 12th.
Tickets will be $5 for students and $7 for adults. All children under 4 years old will get in free!
There will be a character meet and greet after the show, so make sure your little princes and princesses come dressed for the occasion, if they so wish!
We look forward to sharing a magical show with our community full of heart, laughter, and a message that there is music in all of us, if we only have the courage to sing it out.
