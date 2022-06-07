Tuesday, June 7Eagle Flights at Airport
Join us at the Airport Saturday, June 11 from 7-11 a.m. The Bowling Green EAA will be providing young eagle flights at no cost. Young eagle flights are provided to give those ages 7-17 (must have parent or guardian present) their first experience of flight at no cost. EAA will also have breakfast available for donation. The Airport is a short drive from Russellville on Hwy 100 Franklin Rd. See you there.
Wednesday, June 8
LEAD/IDA Meeting
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, June 8 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting Wednesday. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
Russellville Chapter DAR Flag Day
The Russellville Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will have their annual Flag Day luncheon on Wednesday, June 8 at 12 p.m. at the McCutchen Meadows home in Auburn. Ben and Katina Kemplin will be the hosts. The daughters are asked to notify Regent Shelly Greene by June 3 to get an accurate number coming. The Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter SAR are invited to attend. Youth Citizenship awards will be presented to Emma Edler and May Ouansombath from LCHS and RHS. Former Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will be the featured speaker. Daughters are requested to be there by 11:15 a.m. for the three memorials to be held out front at 11:30 a.m. before the luncheon begins.
Friday, June 10
Summer & 7th Block Party
Russellville United Methodist Temple will be hosting a Summer & 7th Block Party Friday, June 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Rhea Stadium lawn at the corner of Summer and 7th. This is a free community event. This time, we will have Kona Ice onsite to cool us down (limit ONE FREE shaved ice per person). Food will be prepared by the Methodist Men. There will also be inflatables. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., we will also have live music. Bring your friends, bring your families, and have a blast kicking off the summer! The Summer & 7th Block Party series lasts through the summer. Scheduled dates include Friday, July 8, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 10.
Saturday, June 11
NAACP 42nd Freedom Banquet
Logan County Attorney Joe Ross will be the guest speaker at the Russellville-Logan County NAACP 42nd Freedom Banquet held Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Russellville Parks and Recreation’s Sportsman Club. Everyone is invited to attend. For ticket information, please contact Monroe Bigbee at 270-726-2747, Ray Hart at 270-540-1940, or William Woodard at 270-725-6873.
deGraffenried Chorale
The deGraffenried Chorale will resume its bi-annual concerts beginning June 11 at 7 p.m. at Russellville High School’s deGraffenried Auditorium with a program entitled Bringing Back the Music. As always, admission is free. All are welcome to attend.
Party on the Square
The Party on the Auburn Square Concert series will feature Hold Your Horses Band on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Come on out and bring a lawn chair and enjoy good family fun.
Shake, Ride & Roll Bike Event
The Shake, Ride & Roll Bike event at South Union Shaker Village, 896 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn will be held Saturday, June 11 at 7 a.m. For more information, contact 270-542-4167.
Sunday, June 12
Trinity Episcopal Anniversary
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 316 South Main Street in Russellville, will celebrate its 186th anniversary on Sunday, June 12th.
Monday, June 13
Summer Feeding Program-Camp at Concerned Citizens
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will have a summer feeding program and camp for the youth beginning June 13 through July 28 (Monday-Thursday) from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the K.P. Hall, 428 East 5th Street, Russellville. Youth will be fed lunch with special activities including swimming, reading, and other outings. Permission slips will be needed. For more information, call 270-725-8721.
Wednesday, June 15
Public Hearing Announced for Russellville Solar Project
A local public hearing in the matter of the Russellville Solar Project will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. CDT, at the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, KY.
Saturday, June 18
Tractor Show at TSC
There will be a tractor show Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply Company in Russellville. The event is being sponsored by Butler County Antique Engine & Tractor Club. You are invited to bring your tractors, engines, and lawnmowers. For more information, contact TSC at 270-726-8988.
June 18, 20-26
Logan County Fair
The Logan County Fair will be held at the Logan County Extension Campus, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville on June 18, 20-26.
The 2022 Logan County Fair Schedule
$10 Kick-off Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
$15 Thursday-Saturday
(Details are tentative and subject to change)
Thursday, June 16: Teen/Queen Pageant Practice 5 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Friday, June 17: Teen/Queen Pageant Practice 5 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Saturday, June 18: Big Fair Kick-off Party
Quilt Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (quilt drop off will be Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15)
Cloverville/4 H Exhibits (TBD)
Farmers Market (Pavilion)
Vendor Fair (TBD)
Teen/Queen Pageant 7 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Concessions (Ag Arena)
Inflatables (Ag Arena)
Music (TBD)
Wrestling 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20: No Activities
Tuesday, June 21: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Diaper Derby 7 p.m. (pavilion)
Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)
Wednesday, June 22: Special Friends Day at the Fair 10 a.m.-Noon
James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Family Fun Night (Ag Arena) Details coming soon
Emergency Services (Ag Arena)
Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)
Thursday, June 23: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Special Needs Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Monster Truck Show 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Friday, June 24: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Truck & Tractor Pull 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Saturday, June 25: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Demolition Derby 7 p.m.
Monday, June 27-Thursday, June 30: Animal Shows
2022 LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.