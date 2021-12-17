National Weather Service Upgrades Logan Tornado

According to Logan County Emergency Management’s Terry Cole, the National Weather Service concluded its assessment Tuesday, Dec. 14 of the damage caused by a tornado that swept through Logan County in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11th.
Cole reported the National Weather Service has found that an EF-3 tornado, carrying winds of between 140-145 mph, touched down on Milton Sharp Road in Logan County. By the time the tornado reached the Chandlers Chapel area, the tornado reduced to an EF-2, which carries 111-135 mph winds.
Cole reported he will be accompanying FEMA Friday, Dec. 17 to make its assessments of the damage which will determine federal dollars for Logan Countians. FEMA advises those who have experienced damage to take photographs of the damage before cleaning up.
Rodney Harkleroad, Director of Logan County Emergency Management, called in Tuesday, Dec. 14 to fiscal court to talk about the process of declaring Logan County to be eligible for federal dollars as a result of the tornado.
“There has been a lot of questions if we have been declared or not,” said Harkleroad. “This is the process we go through when a disaster hits. We first have to assess the damage and see if we need to do an emergency declaration. I got that sent in and we had the support of other counties. We did our own damage assessment and that hasn’t reached FEMA yet. They are sending a crew down Friday to do their own assessment and then they make a declaration for the county. That’s why Warren County has already been declared. FEMA has already been in there and assessed the damage and then declared them. After FEMA declares us, that’s when we will have to set up computers with numbers where people can call in and report and start the paperwork.”
