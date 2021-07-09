How many of you would willingly pay a company, making large profits each year, to advertise for them? We do it every day. See how many tennis shoes or sports attire you can find today that don’t have a large logo attached to them. Even our jeans have large name plates sewn on the back. Every vehicle we drive have the maker of the vehicle placed in strategic places for others to see. How many of you have received any compensation for this advertising?
There is another form of advertising we each do and often we don’t think about it. Our words and actions are advertising for either God or Satan each day.
Our life is a testimony, which is a form of advertising, for everyone to see. All advertising has a foundation and a message. If you are advertising for God, your foundation is based upon the teaching of his word and your message is the gospel of Jesus Christ. If you are advertising for Satan, your foundation is based on the ways of the world and your message is to dispute everything that God has done for you. They have each promised us compensation. Satan has an eternal hell and God has eternal life. Which compensation package looks more appealing to you?
