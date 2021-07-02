06/29/2021 — Barnes, Devon M — Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
06/29/2021 — Baskerville, James Robert — Failure To Appear; Failure To Appear; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
06/29/2021 — Beaty, Stuart Brock — Speeding 22 Mph Over Limit; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influence Alc/drugs/etc. .08 — 2nd Off; Non-payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Poss Of Marijuana
06/28/2021 — Bennett, Phillip — Traf Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified) obs
06/25/2021 — Bennett, Sierra E — Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
06/25/2021 — Bradley, Mickey Glen — Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
06/24/2021 — Brock, Joshua William — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Strangulation 1st Degree
06/27/2021 — Carrillo, Ramon — Speeding, 15 Mph Over Limit; No Operators-moped License; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure Of Non-owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off
06/30/2021 — Carroll, Brandon L — Hold For Other
06/30/2021 — Christmas, Terry W — Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-controll Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
06/28/2021 — Conant, Daniel N — Reckless Driving; Driving On Dui Suspended License -1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess; Poss Of Marijuana
06/30/2021 — Creek, William Caswell — Poss Of Marijuana
06/27/2021 — Dulaney, Joshua James — Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
06/29/2021 — Elmahy, Moamen Elsayd — Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; No Operators-moped License
06/24/2021 — Essex, John Bradley — Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
06/28/2021 — Evans, Amber Lea — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
06/30/2021 — Faught, Christopher L — Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Flagrant Non Support; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified
06/29/2021 — Ferrell, Eddie F — Failure To Appear; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess; Poss Of Marijuana
06/25/2021 — Gilbert, Quinton J — Failure To Appear
06/30/2021 — Godsey, Jason Tyler — Failure To Appear
06/27/2021 — Hampton, Nathaniel D — Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Display Of Illegal/altered Registration Plate
06/25/2021 — Harrison, Jonathon T.- No Registration Plates
06/29/2021 — Jackson, Nakeitha — Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
06/28/2021 — Littlepage, Ronald Leslie — Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
06/28/2021 — Matthews, James William — Failure To Appear
06/29/2021 — Minton, Casey L — Public Intoxication-controll Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
06/28/2021 — Passmore, Eldon — Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
06/24/2021 — Perez, Jose Jesus — Failure To Appear
06/25/2021 — Poole, Chad M - Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
06/28/2021 — Ramsey, Brandy Michelle — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Carrying A Concealed Weapon; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess
06/29/2021 — Scarbrough, Bradley D — Violation Of A Kentucky Epo/dvo
06/28/2021 — Sears, Jarred K — Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Public Intoxication-controll Sub(Excludes Alcohol); Harassment — Physical Contact — No Injury; Non-payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Tbut Or Disp Contents From Vehicle Under $500; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana
06/28/2021 — Sells, Jeremy L — Failure To Appear; Failure To Appear; Flagrant Non Support; Persistent Felony Offender I
06/28/2021 — Settle, William L — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
06/30/2021 — Thomas, Derek S. — Failure To Appear
06/28/2021 — Vancleave, Brian K — Flagrant Non Support
06/29/2021 — Wells, Vanity L — Failure To Appear
06/29/2021 — West, Lisa D — Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
06/28/2021 — West, Nathaniel Florus — Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
06/24/2021 — Witt, Justin L — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
