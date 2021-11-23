In American life, the month of November is synonymous with thankfulness. While it is true that this concept should be practiced all year, there is something undeniably noble about the idea of setting aside a specific period of time to focus on our gratitude.
I too feel this annual tug to reflect on the things for which I am thankful. I am thankful for a wonderful, supportive wife who is the number one key to my success. I am thankful for a kind, funny, fantastic son who makes me so proud. I am also thankful for my warm and loving family, both those who we have lost and those who remain.
Outside of my personal blessings, I have a tremendous amount of gratefulness for all I have in my professional life.
I get the privilege of working with 24 awesome employees on the library staff. These talented, motivated individuals care about one another and those they serve. They are always eager to contribute, and it is thanks to them that all of the fantastic things the library achieves come to fruition.
If you read last week’s column, you understand why our library, and all of you, should be thankful for Evelyn Richardson. However, I would be remiss if I failed to mention her here. Her contributions to our library, and to me personally, are innumerable.
LCPL has an outstanding board of trustees. These five folks are dedicated, helping make sure the library moves in the right direction and does it in a responsible manner. Though they receive no pay for their role, they perform their duties with attention and care.
Of course, when you look at Logan County, it is easy to see why all these I have mentioned work so hard. I am thankful for a wonderful, caring community, where people look out for each other and care. With my personality and the way I was raised, I would feel obligated to work hard wherever I was, but it makes it much more meaningful when you are in an amazing place.
To my family, the library staff and board, and to you all out that call Logan County home, thank you for everything, be it November or any other month of the year.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
