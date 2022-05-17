I can remember when I was younger, I would see people wearing masks while they mowed grass or worked in their yard and thought why in the world would you do that? Well, this past week I found out. After weed eating and working in my yard, I woke up so congested and feeling terrible. My allergies almost put me out this week, and I can personally say, I understand the mask completely.
Those who know me, know I love to mow, plant flowers, and work in the yard. I probably enjoy it more than cooking. My mind always wanders to a time long ago when I ride the mower, or just being out in the quiet at Flint Ridge. I feel such a closeness to my family being there. At night the quiet takes over and brings such a sense of calm. It is truly like stepping back in time, and I look forward to being there every day.
My grandmother, Bettie Edwards McCuddy Palmer, died when I was about 10. We were living in Charleston, S.C. when she passed and I remember being so sad. We loved our Granny and some of my best memories growing up were when we went to visit and spent the night with her. When my cousins, aunts, and uncles were there, it was like the most wonderful time ever. We are having a family reunion on Memorial weekend. Several family members are coming up and I can’t wait.
This evening, as I was watering my flowers, I envisioned my Granny and her younger brother, Bill spending time at Flint Ridge running through the yard, laughing, and enjoying the sunsets. I wish she could see all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will be there running around the same yard she spent so many hours in.
Bettie McCuddy was born in 1907. One hundred years ago, in 1922, Granny would have been 15-years-old. Her McCuddy grandparents, Felix Ross and Jessie Ferguson McCuddy were still living at Flint Ridge at that time. I try to think of the stories she would have shared about her grandparents as I tell about her. Her grandparents lived through the war between the states and many other life-changing events, so I know she had many. As the family descends on Flint Ridge in the next few weeks, I would like to think the ancestors would be happy seeing the legacy that was left behind, and that continues to grow.
As strawberries season is still ongoing, I wanted to share another favorite recipe using fresh strawberries. This recipe is so easy, so good, and easy to fix. I hope you find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love as this one is a good one to fix, especially with the grandkids.
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
1 (10”) angel food cake
2 (8 ounce) packages of cream cheese
1 cup white sugar
1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping thawed
1 quart of fresh strawberries
1 (18 ounce) jar/package of strawberry glaze
Crumble or tear cake into pieces and place in a 9 x 13 baking dish
Beat the cream cheese and sugar in a medium bowl until light and fluffy. Fold in the whipped topping. Mash the cake down into the dish with your hands. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cake
In a bowl, combine strawberries and glaze until the strawberries are evenly coated. Spread over the cream cheese layer. Chill until serving and enjoy.
This recipe is so good for grandkids or children to help prepare as they can help crumble or tear the cake into pieces. They can hold the hand mixer (with supervision) and help mix the cream cheese and sugar together, as well as help to put the strawberries in a bowl and mix the glaze. It is the little things that make them feel like they did a big job and the smile they share is priceless. McCuddy helped me make this a couple of weeks ago and when it was finished, she looked at me and said, “I did a good job didn’t I Gogo?” I told her she did the best job ever. When we served this after our dinner, she looked at Adam and said, “I helped make this Abba.” Little things make our littles feel so good! Have a wonderful week.
