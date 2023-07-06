Kentucky’s big June continued last week as it landed a commitment from 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril.
“They have been one of the schools I watched as a kid,” Cyril told Travis Branham of 247sports. “Growing up as a kid playing basketball, I think that was the first college basketball I watched. “When I started playing, I didn’t know much about basketball, so I started watching on YouTube and I saw some of Anthony Davis’ highlights and how he played in college, so I think that was the moment I fell in love with the game and who I wanted to be.
“The fanbase, the technology they have over there to help you recover and make you a better basketball player and to keep you healthy in general. They help you get where you want to be and they have a record of creating pros. It’s a place I feel like will get me to where I want to be.”
There was some speculation that the 6-foot-10 center could reclassify to the class of 2023 and join the Wildcats 2023-24 roster, but the plan instead appears to be to stay in the 2024 class.
For Kentucky, the need to have Cyril on its 2023-24 roster became less urgent with the addition of 6-foot-9 West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell which likely was the move to round out the Cats’ roster for this upcoming season.
Cyril is the first player to commit to the Cats 2024 signing class and will likely sign his national letter of intent in November.
Here’s a look at Cyril’s prep career thus far, his college recruitment and what some who know his game best have had to say.
Prep Career
A native of Enugu, Nigeria, Cyril signed on with Atlanta-based Overtime Elite ahead of the 2022-23 season and opted to forgo a salary in order to maintain his college eligibility.
He instead accepted Overtime Elite’s secondary option of a scholarship to allow him to play, train, and participate in their league while also being able to profit from his name, image and likeness.
Cyril played with Overtime Elite’s City Reapers and was teammates with twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who were picked fourth and fifth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He averaged 8.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while shooting 66.2% from the field and 54.8% from the charity stripe.
Cyril’s 3.6 blocks per game were the most in the Overtime Elite League, as he swatted away 47 shot attempts. The next closest player, Jayden Quaintance, a four-star 2025 prospect, blocked 33 shots. His elite shot blocking him won him the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Before Overtime Elite, Cyril played at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee for one season.
College Recruitment
Cyril, a four-star prospect, currently ranks as the country’s 44th-best player in the 247 composite rankings. He is America’s seventh-best center and the third best player from the state of Georgia.
His full list of offers included Kentucky, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
In addition to visiting Lexington, Cyril also visited Cincinnati, Indiana and Providence.
At the end of the day, it was Kentucky who was the choice for the four-star center as the Wildcats emerged as the heavy favorites in early June of 2023 and were able to lock down the center’s commitment by the end of the month.
What the experts say
Cyril goes by the nickname “Baby Shaq” as he has drawn comparisons with his size, frame and personality to the legendary Shaquille O’Neal.
“Not only is he all of 7 feet, but he also possesses a 40-inch vertical with a 7 foot 5 wing span,” The Providence Crier’s BocFriar wrote. “He would be a rim protector that Providence hasn’t had since Carson Desrosiers. The difference is Cyril is Desrosiers with a jet pack strapped onto his back.”
In an interview with On3 Sports’ Zack Geoghegan, Hillcrest Prep coach Nick Weaver who coached against Cyril in the Overtime Elite League last season, offered heavy praise for the newest Wildcat.
“Somto, I have never seen anything like him. I have never seen anybody in high school basketball or OTE that we played in, never seen anybody dominate a game like him physically. He was the most physical presence I have ever seen at the high school level,” Weaver told Geoghegan.
“He was hard to guard, impossible, physical, tough. Heck, we were chirping with him after one of the games in the hallway. He’s a competitor, this guy. I’ve never seen anything like it. You’ve just got to watch with your own eyes. He is just physically gifted but he moves so well, he can score, he’s got great touch.”
