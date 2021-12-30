A Hopkinsville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of police officer in Illinois and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later after a subsequent home invasion.
An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Carlyle, Ill., where Tate allegedly committed a home invasion and took the homeowner hostage in addition to the carjacking victim, police said.
Tate was charged with murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney and lodged in the Clinton County Jail. Neither the carjacking victim nor the home invasion victim was injured, police said.
Christian County Circuit Judge John Atkins released a statement Thursday concerning a case Tate was involved in that came through his court.
“Ray Tate came through my court in 2004 to enter a guilty plea and be sentenced on wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading charges,” Atkins said. “The recommended sentence was three years and he was released on bond pending sentencing. He failed to return for sentencing and a warrant was issued and he was eventually brought back to Kentucky from prison in Louisiana and sentenced in 2013. Because he had failed to appear initially I imposed the hammer clause and sentenced him to 10 years. He was placed in the custody of the Kentucky Department of corrections at that time.”
No other suspect was being sought, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The Wayne County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead. The deputy’s squad car was later found abandoned on I-64.
The search for the suspect extended to St. Peters, Missouri, where police believe a man involved in a shooting and carjacking shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a QuikTrip convenience store was the same person who killed the deputy.
St. Peters police spokeswoman Melissa Doss said in an email that “there was evidence at the QuikTrip scene which indicates the suspect was also involved in the series of crimes which occurred in Illinois earlier this morning.” She declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.
St. Peters police said the man drove away from the convenience store in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O’Fallon, Missouri. The suspect then stole a white pickup truck, police said.
Carlyle is 47 miles east of St. Louis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
