A beautiful and sunny weekend brought out a big crowd for Auburn’s annual Dog Days of Summer on Aug. 12th & 13th. A variety of activities were scheduled from a 5k Run-Walk, a dunking booth, bingo, and a kiddie parade, to food and craft vendors, inflatables, and live music on the square.
“I think this is a great event for the community,” said Rhonda Sullivan of Auburn Tourism who organizes Dogs Days of Summer each year for the city and its visitors. “To be able to come together is extremely important.”
Sullivan said Saturday was a big day. There were 30 vendors set up along the street along with bingo, bouncys, carnival games, and a clown.
“We raised more money for tourism than we have in 10 years at least,” said Sullivan. “We sold over 700 tickets for the Blackstone griddle that was won by Holly Hanner. We had 40 participants in the 5K. We raised over $260 for Auburn School Family Resource and Youth Service Center. The weather was perfect and it was a very successful weekend.”
Sullivan said the events could not be held if it were not for all of the volunteers who lent a helping hand to have this event. She thanks the community and visitors for coming out and supporting Auburn while having a great time.
