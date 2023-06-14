Scott Langford, who becomes the new Superintendent of Sumner County Schools (SCS) on July 1, has very deep roots in Sumner County. And that’s an understatement.
Three of his great-aunts taught school in Gallatin. His great-great-uncle was a Superintendent of Schools named Clyde Riggs. (Clyde Riggs Elementary School in Portland was named for him.) Langford’s grandmother, Marjorie Culbreath Langford, was the first Strawberry Festival Queen in 1940. His father coached football at Hendersonville High School and went on to become the principal of Beech and White House High Schools.
“I went to my first Hendersonville High School football game when I was three days old,” said Langford from the conference room at the SCS Central Office Building. “My family has been teaching in Sumner County since the 1930s.”
Langford graduated from White House High School in 1990 and went to the U.S. Military Academy. “After my junior year, I ruptured three discs in my back, so I transferred to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU),” he recalled. “Then I got married, moved to Atlanta, and attended grad school at Emory University. I was a Russian language major at the Military Academy, so I enrolled in a Ph.D. program for comparative politics, studying Russian and Eastern European countries — how they were transitioning into democracies.”
But during his time at Emory, Langford had a realization, he wanted to teach. “I got a job teaching at Forest Park High School, located in a suburb of Atlanta. The school had kids from 45 nations, and they spoke 55 languages. We had students from Pakistan, India, Cambodia, and Laos. We had kids who spoke Farsi.”
Langford described his time at Forest Park as eye-opening. “I had to supervise homecoming activities one year alongside the kids in student government, and there was a group of Pakistani boys who had never experienced football, much less homecoming. Afterward, I took them all to Chili’s to celebrate. Over chips and salsa, we just talked and laughed — and all differences fell away.”
After four years at Forest Park, Langford felt called to the ministry and attended seminary at Emory. He began ministering part-time in a Nazarene church in Decatur, Georgia, while working as a teaching assistant at Emory. He then accepted a full-time ministerial position in Waycross, Ga. Three years later, he came back to Tennessee, attended seminary at Vanderbilt University, and pastored a Nazarene Church.
In 2009, he went back to teaching full-time, taking a position at White House High School. “I taught junior English and AP English Literature and loved both of those subjects,” he said. “I also coached. I was the head freshman football coach and head wrestling coach.”
Langford became the assistant principal of White House Middle School in 2011, a major transition, he said. “Your focus is on the kids as a teacher. After becoming an assistant principal, I remember walking down the hall with a legal pad and realizing that the teachers thought I was evaluating them.”
In 2012, Langford was elected to the County Commission, which he describes as “a fantastic experience.” During his tenure, the commission completed a $72 million project to update the county’s schools. “At the end of this school renovation project, I toured an elementary school in Portland with Billy Geminden, another County Commissioner who happened to be from Portland. It turned out that the school we were touring was the elementary school he had attended. A school that hadn’t been updated since the 1950s. He was overjoyed. That day is one of my best memories.”
In 2014, he became the principal of White House High School. “My predecessor, Jerry Cordell, was my 7th-grade science teacher,” Langford said. “And the Assistant Principal, Jeff Bennett, had been my coach during high school. Both of those men had huge impacts on my life.”
In 2018, Langford moved into county administration, becoming the SCS Assistant Director of Instruction. In 2021, he was promoted to Chief Academic Officer. “The new position added supervising transportation to my job — which meant school buses. I discovered that every single day, Sumner County school buses drive the equivalent of three trips to Los Angeles and back,” said Langford. “There are 733 routes, 227 buses, and 60% of Sumner County students ride buses every day.”
In 2020, Covid shut down the schools for nine weeks. “The first issue was how to feed our kids,” said Langford. “And I am so proud of what our team did. We served around 577,000 meals and operated distribution locations in each school.”
When the schools reconvened in August, the elementary schools were open 93% of the time, and the secondary schools were open 87% of the time. SCS created a virtual option for parents who opted for their kids to stay home, but the overwhelming majority chose to come to school.
“Our principals, teachers, and staff worked tirelessly to keep the kids safe, and we streamlined our communications,” Langford explained. “We sent out 20 million Remind messages that year and built a 6,000-video library of lessons. We were determined not to let our students fall behind.”
Sumner County was an early implementor of foundational literacy — a new national education program that utilizes a ‘sounds first’ curriculum. “For about thirty years, American education has not effectively taught children to read. This new approach is out to change that.”
In 2021, Tennessee passed a law called “Reading 360,” requiring Tennessee teachers to be trained in the “sounds first” curriculum.
“The third-grade retention law was one of the accountability pieces,” said Langford. “This year’s third-grade kids are the ones who lost nine weeks of school during their kindergarten year. But even with that challenge, we saw a four% rise in our reading scores. It’s a testament to the work of our teachers.”
Over the last three years, Sumner County’s third graders have improved consistently on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), scoring 42.4% proficiency in 2021, 44.8% in 2022, and 48.9% this year.
Langford sees good news on the horizon for Sumner County Schools. For starters, there’s a teacher pay increase. “The increase amounts to $9,500 since January 2021,” he said. “It’s a good start, and we’re going to continue pushing.”
Under Langford’s direction, the SCS Instruction Department has just received board approval on a proposal to supply I-Pads for all students in grades 6 through 12, starting next year. “Kids will be able to take the tools home with them regardless of their economic circumstances,” he said.
Also, Sumner County is pushing ahead in technology, even making national news. “Jeff Wilkins, an engineering teacher at Hendersonville High School, challenged his students to design a prosthetic hand for a classmate who was born with an unformed hand, and they did. That made the national news,” Langford said. “But the part I love is that the students asked for input from their classmate, what did he like, and not like? Then they made changes to the design. To me, that’s education, always learning, not being afraid to fail, and giving back to the community.”
Langford is excited about the future of Sumner County Schools and is honored at being selected for the superintendent position. “There’s a lot of interaction among the area school districts. Williamson County is the gold standard, and we have a friendly competition, so to speak,” he said with a glint in his eye. “But I’ll put Sumner County’s schools up against anybody’s.”
