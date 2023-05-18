MAY 18Strawberry Festival Events
Carnival Rides open Thurdsay, May 18 at 4 p.m. as part of the 75th Adairville Strawberry Festival.
MAY 19Strawberry Festival Events
Carnival and Vendors open Friday, May 19 as part of the 75th Adairville Strawberry Festival
MAY 20Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Pantry/Clothes Closet
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, May 20 from 9-11 a.m. It is being held on the 3rd Saturday of this month due to the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Signs will be posted. The Clothes Closet will be held again on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Russellville-Logan County Human Rights Commission Annual Banquet
The Russellville-Logan County Human Rights Commission will host its annual banquet Saturday, May 20 at the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, W. 7th Street, Russellville. Doors open at 6 p.m. The meal/program starts at 6:30 p.m. Keynote address will be given by Logan Chick, retired Logan County Judge-Executive. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from Russellville-Logan County Human Rights Commission members Richard Estes, William Woodard, Nora Locayo, Ellen Nealy, Donnie Dickerson, Phyllis Townsend, Teneoda Yarbrough, Marie Gamble, and Trevor Brown. Tickets are available at the door. If you purchase six or more tickets, let us know if you’d like them to be seated together. For more information, contact Richard Estes, Chairman, at 270-772-1980.
Strawberry Festival Events
The Strawberry Festival baby show will take place Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at the Adairville Elementary School.
Adairville Wildcat Jr. Pro Football and Cheerleading Signups
Children ages 5-12 may sign up to play football or cheer for the fall season of Jr. Pro Football and cheerleading at the Strawberry Festival Saturday, May 20. Additional information may be found on the FaceBook page “Adairville Cardinals Jr. Pro Football and Cheer.
Strawberry Festival Parade
The 75th Strawberry Festival Parade will be held Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Ashana Wynn at 270-772-4524.
MAY 25Public Meeting Announced
A public meeting has been scheduled to present alternatives for an improvement project for U.S. 79 in Logan County. The meeting will take place Thursday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Russellville High School. The meeting location address is listed at the end of this release. Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with a consultant will be available to share information and answer questions. A survey will be available for attendees to fill out and turn in before leaving the meeting.
MAY 27Logan County Clerk Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, May 27 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Red River Meeting House Cleanup Day
There will be a cleanup day at the Red River Meeting House Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please bring tools you are comfortable working with. Lunch will be provided. Please let us know if you are coming so we can plan for lunch by calling Richard Moore at 270-539-6528.
MAY 30CAIP Applications
CAIP applications are currently available through Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Logan County Extension Office at 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville, Ky. CAIP is a cost-share program open to any producer with a farm in Logan County. For more information on qualifying purchases and for the application, please call or visit the Logan County Extension Office at 270-726-6323.
June 3
Countywide Outdoor Warning System Monthly Testing
The Countywide Outdoor Warning System monthly testing will take place Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the test will be rescheduled.
