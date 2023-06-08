Each year, there’s an event that happens throughout the state of Kentucky that brings thousands of people together.
The Bluegrass state kicked off the annual 400-mile-long yard sale that took place last week, beginning on Thursday and running through the weekend.
The 400 Mile yard sale will be in five regions of Kentucky, including in the Lake region: McCraken, Marshall, and Trigg County. In the Pennyrile region: Christian, Todd, and Logan County. In the South Central Region: Warren, Barren, Metcalfe, Green, and Taylor County. In the Bluegrass region: Marion, Boyle, Mercer, and Jessamine County, and in the North region: Bourbon, Nicholas, Mason, Roberts, and Fleming County.
Bargain hunters and explorers of the world got a chance to travel up and down Highway 68 discovering many treasures along the 400-mile radius.
Over the weekend, hundreds of the community and surrounding states and counties were seen shopping all throughout the Bluegrass state making many friends and memories along the way.
The goal of this annual event is to point travelers to fabulous finds at barn sales, yard sales, antique stores, estate sales, church sales, sidewalk sales and so many other forms of yard sales.
The final day of the sale concluded on June 4, 2023. Though it was Sunday, many of the community were seen shopping home to home, on the Blvd, on down 68, and many other places throughout town.
As seen on the 400 Mile Sale Facebook page, many thanks for giving to everyone who made this year another success and for the many shoppers of the weekend.
“We’ve wrapped up, and yes… we are already thinking about next year. Big shout out to our sellers, sponsors, and local media. Thank you!” the 400 Mile Yardsale announced on its social media.
Each year, during the first week of June, this event is highly anticipated with even more added year after year. Many smiles were seen throughout the week and weekend as many people got amazing deals on the inventory on sale.
Each year on the http://400mile.com website each location is listed mapping out the entire 400-mile route that is now easily accessible to see what each county will offer.
Each year, this event brings thousands from all over the world out to explore the Bluegrass state but it’s also a great way to bring tourists in to showcase all the many counties in Kentucky have to offer such as casinos, restaurants, event centers, museums, and shopping.
This year was deemed successful with much anticipation for 2024! Kentucky is known for many things. Our 400 Mile Yard sale has stolen the hearts of many and each year, our Commonwealth welcomes the many states around us to come and join in the annual fun.
