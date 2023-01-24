During the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 22, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized. Several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least 5 vehicles were stolen along with extensive property damage.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Russellville Police Department. No further information is available at this time. Please contact the Russellville Police Department if you have any information about the incident.
