Simpson Fiscal Court authorized the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office to purchase equipment for four additional school resource officers at its July 19 meeting.
The sheriff’s office coordinates the school resource officer program in the local school system.
The Simpson County Board of Education authorized four additional resource officers, which along with the existing resource officer, will place one officer in each school.
Sheriff Jere D. Hopson said the school system is creating the funding for the additional resource officers through sources such as donations from the public and or from local governments.
Funding the sheriff’s office receives from the school system for the program is required to go to fiscal court. Hopson asked fiscal court to allocate the money for equipment and other associated start up costs for the additional resource officers.
Hopson said a resource officer will be in each school “close to when school starts,” which is August 17.
