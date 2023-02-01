Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday an expansion in Hopkinsville for White Drive Motors & Steering, a manufacturer of orbital motors and hydraulic steering units.
The company will expand its presence in Kentucky with an addition to its 124,000-square-foot facility in Christian County, creating 25 full-time jobs with a nearly $16 million investment.
“White Drive Motors & Steering is a great example of a company fully committed to serving its community and the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “Kentucky is experiencing its best two-year period for economic development growth in state history because companies like White Drive Motors & Steering continue to believe in our workforce and resources. I want to thank the company’s leadership and am excited to see this expansion to their Hopkinsville facility bring even greater success.”
The project is moving production of the gearset, known as “the heart of the unit,” to Kentucky, transferring the company’s intended production operations from Parchim, Germany, to Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville. The project includes a nearly 13,000-square-foot expansion to the existing 124,000-square-foot Christian County facility.
“We are thrilled to announce that we plan to expand our Hopkinsville facility at White, which will bring in jobs and create economic growth for the local area,” said White Senior Director of Operations Shawn Snyder. “We are confident this project will be a major success and look forward to receiving support from the state and local governments. This expansion is an exciting part of our vision of providing excellent products, services and opportunities for the people of the local community and customers around the world. We believe in fostering a vibrant community and investment in the area’s future development. Together, we can make tremendous strides toward improving economic prosperity for everyone involved.”
White is a member of the Interpump Group, a global business specializing in hydraulic fluid power and high-pressure pumps. White itself manufactures hydraulic steering units and orbital motors, primarily used in agricultural, construction and material handling applications.
The new location adds to Kentucky’s thriving manufacturing sector, which includes more than 5,000 facilities and employs over 250,000 people statewide. Administration-to-date, more than 550 new location and expansion projects within the industry are expected to create nearly 26,000 full-time jobs with over $18.6 billion in new investments.
Christian County Judge/Executive Jerry Gilliam noted the county’s excitement for the expansion.
“White Drive Motors & Steering is an incredible corporate partner and we’re honored that they’ve chosen our community for their expansion project,” said Gilliam. “This is further testament that Christian County is a great place to do business with our low cost of living and even lower taxes.”
Hopkinsville Mayor James R. Knight showed support for White’s continued growth.
“The City of Hopkinsville is always excited to support our existing industries and their continued growth and success,” said Mayor Knight. “We value White Drive’s investment in our community and are thrilled that the company is re-investing, creating new jobs and solidifying their commitment to Hopkinsville, Christian County and Southwestern Kentucky.”
South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Director Carter Hendricks noted the additional 25 full-time jobs being created by the expansion.
“We are thrilled White Drive Motors & Steering is expanding their Hopkinsville location with a 10,000-square-foot expansion and adding 25 incredible jobs,” said Hendricks. “Thanks to the company’s leadership and the support of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, local governments and regional partners, our region will enjoy another significant investment and more transformative career opportunities. We look forward to supporting the company’s expansion and continued growth in South Western Kentucky.”
To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $475,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of at least $10.19 million and annual targets of:
- Creation and maintenance of 25 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and
- Paying an average hourly wage of $34 including benefits across those jobs.
By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.
In addition, White can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.
For more information on White Drive Motors & Steering, visit WhiteDriveProducts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.