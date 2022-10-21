OCT. 21 & 22Friends of Lake Malone Annual Halloween Bash
Friends of Lake Malone’s Annual Halloween Bash at Lake Malone State Park will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at the haunted pavilion only from 7-9 p.m. This event will cost $5. On Saturday, Oct. 22, there will be goodie bags, games, trick-or-treat, and a campsite decorating contest. This event will be held at 331 State Route 8001, Dunmor. All events are weather permitting. Bring one canned good per person. There will be concessions for sale.
OCT. 22Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9-11 a.m. at their facility located at 717 S. Main, Lewisburg Road. There are no income or address requirements.
Clothes Closet
A clothes closet will be available Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church in Lewisburg from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Children and adult-sized clothing will be available. Located in the church fellowship hall.
Coon Range Fish & Game Club Chili Supper
The Coon Range Fish & Game Club will be hosting a Chili & Soup Supper Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-6 p.m. with a dance from 6-9 p.m. featuring the Sawmill Revival. The cost is $5 and includes a drink and dessert.
Logan County Humane Society Halloween/Fall Festival
Logan County’s Humane Society will be hosting a Halloween/Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be at 3 p.m. There will be vendors, drinks, and face painting. Also, half-price adoptions.
Auburn Zombie Run/Walk
Auburn’s Tourism will be holding its annual Zombie Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22. Registration will be at 4 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m. at the pavilion in the city’s park. Costumes are encouraged and there will be an award given for the best overall costume. Preregistration is $25. The day of the race will cost you $30. Online registration is available at auburn.ky.gov/tourism
OCT. 23Rick Alan King at Duncan’s Chapel
Rick Alan King will be in concert at Duncan’s Chapel UMC Sunday, Oct. 23rd at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome. A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 3551 Duncan Chapel Road, Auburn.
Fall Cruise-In and Car Show
Kirby Funeral Services’ 3rd Annual Fall Cruise-In and Car Show with Clay & Friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at 110 Franklin Rd, Russellville. All are welcome. Proceeds will be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Several vendors will be there as well as music and a 50-50 drawing.
Reunion
There will be a Stamps/White family reunion Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center In Auburn, KY.
OCT. 27Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament
Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament will be held at the McCutchen Coke Park, 250 Spring St, Auburn. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Kids under age 11 are $5. For more information, call 270-731-7641.
OCT. 28Pumpkin Trail
A Pumpkin Trail will be held at McCutchen Coke Auburn Park at the Soccer Field from Oct. 28th through the 30th. Smores will be served at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For more information, call 270-725-5923.
Blood Drive
New Friendship Baptist Church will be having a blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 from 12-6 p.m. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: auburn19 to schedule an appointment. Or, just drop by the church.
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza in Russellville will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 307 p.m. There will be music, food vendors, a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, a lifting contest, and raffles and giveaways. All proceeds will go towards the victims of the Bilyeu Food Truck accident. The lifting deadline is Oct. 25/Quik Fit at 1144 9th St, Russellville.
OCT. 29Panther Block Party
Russellville Independent Schools will be hosting a Fall Block party on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Rhea Stadium in Russellville from 4-6 p.m. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, caramel apples, music, trunk-or-treat, hayrides, a Halloween costume contest, a fall photo booth, and face painting. All ages are invited.
Halloween Parade
Auburn’s Inaugural Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6 p.m. downtown Auburn. Maceo will be in concert after the parade.
NOV. 5E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
Christmas Vendor Market
The annual Christmas Vendor Market will be held during the downtown Christmas Open House at the Historic Logan County Courthouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to this awesome event. Please call the Logan County Tourism Commission at 270-726-1678 for information on how to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.