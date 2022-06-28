Hard work, dedication, and having fun are nothing new to local gymnast Lee Dockins. She’s the most decorated Special Olympics gymnast from Kentucky at the national and World level. She just returned from the Special Olympic USA Games held in Orlando, Fla., June 5-11, where she brought home three gold and two silver medals to add to her overall medal count. Her mom, Sharon Dockins, says the count is now somewhere around 250 medals.
The 35-year-old athlete has been training with Donnie and Polly Porter at Logan County Gymnastics since she was five and has competed for the last 25 years. Lee also learns dance skills from Rebecca Holt at Logan County Gymnastics. Thinking about her trainers, Lee says, “They have given me the confidence to perform, and I want to thank them for that.”
Lee trains for two types of performances, artistic and rhythmic. She participates in the artistic category’s balance beam, floor, vault, and uneven bar events. Her events are ribbon, clubs, ball, and hoop in the rhythmic category. She admits her favorite routine is her current floor exercise, which is set to the theme of Hawaii Five-O, “I get to show off my skills, and I love my music!” Lee’s confidence in her skills puts her at a Level 3 out of 4 in competition.
Lee also admits she keeps her parents, Harris and Sharon, pretty busy. Her skills have taken her worldwide to places like Abudabi, China, Greece, and Los Angeles for the Special Olympics, which happen every four years. She has also participated in the USA Games hosted in Iowa, Princeton, N.J., Seattle, Wash., and the most recent games in Florida, which also happen every four years. While in Orlando, Lee appeared on Good Morning America twice and met Robin Roberts. The accomplished gymnast has also been part of a featured exhibit of athletes at the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian.
Her next competition is the Kentucky State games in mid-November. Before that, she’ll find out if she has been chosen for the next World Games in August or September. Since there isn’t an age cut-off for Special Olympic athletes, Lee says there’s no end to her competing days. “I’m never giving up,” she said with a smile.
Lee says to those who support her, “Thank you for rooting for me, and I love you. It’s exciting to have everyone there and to help build my confidence to compete.”
