Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Meetings
The Board of Directors of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority has established its regular meeting schedule for 2023. The Board intends to conduct a regular meeting at noon on the second Wednesday of each month in the conference room at the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority offices at 109 South Main Street in Franklin, Ky. From time to time, it may be necessary for the board to call a special meeting.
JAN. 15MLK Birthday Celebration
The African American Heritage Center’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 94th Birthday Commemoration Celebration is Sunday, Jan. 15 beginning at three o’clock at Elevated Missionary Baptist Church. The speaker will be The Rev. Devon Palms of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Birthday cake and punch will be served after the program.
MLK Creative Art and Essay Contest
The African American Heritage Center’s 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Art and Essay Contest begins Jan. 15. All entries must be submitted by 11 a.m. on Feb. 24. The contest is for students attending Simpson County schools, churches, clubs, or are home-schooled. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category. A special reception for winners will be held at the Gallery on the Square in March with winning entries on display at the Gallery during March. Call 270-598-9986, or email AAHC500@gmail.com or call or text 615-319-653, Sharon Taylor-Carillo, AAHC Operations Manager, for contest information.
JAN. 16
MLK Breakfast
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, March/Motorcade and guest speakers is Monday, Jan. 16. Breakfast will be held at First United Methodist Church beginning at eight o’clock. Tickets are $10 each. The guest speaker is Minister Michael Lockhart of Elevated Missionary Baptist Church. Immediately following the breakfast is a march/motorcade beginning at the corner of Kentucky Avenue and College Street and ending at Greater Taylor Chapel Church. The speaker will be Pastor Dan Van Beek of Franklin Presbyterian Church.
JAN. 28Food Give Away
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be on Jan. 28th at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham Street beginning at 8 am. This is a drive-by and pick-up event. First come first served. Any questions call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
JAN. 31SHRM Certification
WKU Career & Workforce Development will once again offer a twelve-session SHRM Certification Test Prep Program in 2023 taught by live instructors at Knicely Conference Center that will also be available via Zoom. The program will begin on Jan. 31 and continue through April 25.
