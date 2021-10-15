Saturday, Oct. 16Annual Fund Raiser
The Russellville Rural Corinth Substation Fire Department will host its Annual Fund Raiser Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. There will be an auction of various items including cakes and pies. The cost for adults is $7 and for children is $5. We will be serving chili and hot dogs with drinks and condiments. A $300 grand prize will be given away. We are located on Hwy 100 past the airport across from the church in Corinth on the left.
Patriot Award Celebration
The Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution invite you to attend a Patriot Award Celebration to be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC, 2400 Bowling Green Road, Russellville. Tickets are free and available to the public at the Logan County Tourism Commission located at the historic Logan County Courthouse. Guest speakers will include Mel Hankla and Kelley Ashby Paul.
Sunday, Oct. 17Homecoming
Oak Grove will have a homecoming Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5720 Morgantown Road, Russellville. Service begins at 10 a.m. with a meal to follow. For more information, call Juanita Marshall at 270-847-6607.
Thunder on the Square
Kirby Funeral Services in conjunction with Thunder on the Square would like to welcome you to the new Fall Show held Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1-5 p.m. on the square in Russellville. There will be food, music, a 50-50 drawing and a lot of really cool vehicles. Awards will be given away for best car, truck, rat rod, motorcycle, People’s Choice, and Best in Show. All proceeds go to benefit the Jr. Diabetes Research Foundation, Alzheimer’s, and Hospice of Southern Kentucky. For more information, contact Justin Kirby at 270-213-3530. All vehicles are welcome to participate.
Monday, Oct. 18
Logan County Public Library Board Meeting
Logan County Public Library Board Meeting will be having its monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. at the library. This meeting is open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 29
Blood Drive
Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive Friday, Oct. 29 at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn from 12-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. To streamline your donating experience, you can call ahead and make an appointment at 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule or you can just show up and donate.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having their monthly food distribution on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9-12 p.m. at their new building on the Lewisburg Road (old Auburn Bank building). Signs will be up to direct traffic and volunteers are there to help. Take note of new hours beginning this month, food will be distributed until 11 a.m., no longer 12 p.m. Also, our Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Many have been asking about clothing and will be able to go to the church after picking up their food. Volunteers will be there to help also.
Monday, Oct. 25
Public Meeting
Come and inspire at the Logan County Public Meeting held Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Logan Economic Alliance-Development, 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. The Logan County Steering Committee invited you to attend this public meeting that will be composed of local elected officials and other key stakeholders in the community. The committee is involved in a year-long process to set goals and create projects in categories including public health and safety, downtown development, workforce development, transportation, and infrastructure, among many others. The purpose of the meeting is to invite the citizens of Logan County to review these goals.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Blood Drive
There will be a Blood Assurance Blood Drive Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Adairville Volunteer Fire Department, 11070 Nashville Road, Adairville.
