Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Showers developing during the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.