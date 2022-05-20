Public Hearing Announced For Russellville Solar Project
A local public hearing in the matter of the Russellville Solar Project will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. CDT, at the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, KY.
Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting two high school seniors with the Women in Business and Men in Business Scholarship. Applicants must be high school seniors from Logan County High School or Russellville High School. Applications are due at the chamber office on the Russellville square by June 3, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Library Survey
The Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives (KDLA) is working on its 5-year plan and would love your input. It’s one question: What do you want your public library to offer in the next 3-5 years? Have an answer? Head over to https://survey.alchemer.com/.../Kentucky-LSTA-Survey-2022... and let them know!
Friday, May 20Adairville Strawberry Festival
Adairville Strawberry Festival will be held the weekend of May 19-21 in downtown Adairville. There will be a plethora of activities going on this weekend. For more information, contact the Adairville South Logan Chamber of Commerce, Rides are $35 per armband.
Friday Night Live
Carriage House Vineyards, 259 Longview Lane, Auburn will be hosting its Friday Night Live on May 20th with musical guest Gracie Yates at 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on the third Saturday this month (instead of the fourth Saturday) on May 21st at the facility on Hwy 431 in Lewisburg. Distribution will be from 9-11 a.m. All health procedures are being followed.
Book Signing at Red River
A book signing at Red River Kayak and Canoe Rental, 8002 Old Hwy. 41 North Adam’s, Tenn. will be held Saturday, May 21. All proceeds benefit the Barren River Child Advocacy Center in Bowling Green. Get your autographed copy of The Soulsearchers at a discounted price. Signing will be between 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operation Child Prayer Walk
Operation Christmas Child will be hosting a Prayer Walk Saturday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m. at First Bapist Church, 621 E 12th Avenue in Bowling Green. Join the OCC Bowling Green Area Team as we gather together to pray for the local, national, and international ministry of Operation Christmas Child.
Wednesday, May 25Med Center Health Free Sports Physical Night
Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce we are once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health. The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
May 27-28COVID Education Days
The Russellville Urban Gardening project will be hosting two COVID Education Days. The first day will be held Friday, May 27th at the Andrews Farm, 1110 Hadensville, Rd. Guthrie from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Free gift cards and a quart of strawberries will be given while supplies last to people who want to fill out a COVID survey. The 2nd day will be held Saturday, May 28 at the Russellville Urban Garden Project location on 5th Street, Russellville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free gift cards will be given out while supplies last to people who want to fill out a COVID survey. At the Russellville event, hot dogs, potato chips, and drunks will be given while supplies last. For more information, call Nancy Dawson at 270-847-8726.
June 2-5400 Mile 68/80 Yard Sale
You can find more information on Facebook and Instagram at “400 Mile Sale” or 400milesale68 and the new website at 400mile.com. Director Tara Hall can be reached at 400milesale68@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
June 3-4Logan County Antique Engine & Tractor Show
The Logan County Antique Engine & Tractor Show will be held June 3-4 at the Logan County Extension Ag Complex, 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville. Featured tractors, engines, parts, a flea market, and more will be featured. For more information, contact 270-893-9528 or 270-847-2770.
