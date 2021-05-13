John Kevin Robbins, 59, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021, at home with his wife, Stacy Spurlock Robbins, by his side.
Kevin was born May 17, 1961 in Auburn, the son of Kenneth Hall Robbins and Jane (King) Robbins.
He graduated from Russellville High School and then received a bachelor’s degree from The University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Kevin later went on to receive an M.B.A. from Western Kentucky University.
Kevin worked for many years for Thomas and Thorngren in Nashville, when he met his future wife, Stacy Spurlock Robbins of Frankfort. They were married in 2007 and moved to Frankfort where Kevin worked as an unemployment referee for the State of Kentucky. When he retired from full-time employment, Kevin and Stacy moved to Gallatin, Tennessee where they both soon found their spiritual home at Gallatin First United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Stacy (Spurlock) Robbins, are his sons, Chessman Hall Robbins of British Columbia (Canada) and William Crossfield Jones of Richmond; brother Kenneth Michael Robbins (Claire) of Nashville; niece Katie Robbins Traines (Ed and Grace) of Chicago; nephew Tyler Robbins of Nashville; brother-in-law Jefferson Tarter Spurlock (Amy) of Enterprise, Ala.; sister-in-law Dianne Spurlock Winstead (John) of Nashville; and, sister-in-law Phyllis Fulford Spurlock of Montgomery, Ala. A Celebration of Life honoring Kevin will be held at a later date at Gallatin First United Methodist Church. However, those who wish to remember Kevin in a special way may make donations in his memory to Gallatin United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street, Gallatin, Tennessee 37066.
Arrangements entrusted to Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin (615)452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.